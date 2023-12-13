Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies aged 61

André Braugher, the towering actor whose searing intensity and dry wit graced screens in roles from the unflinching detective Frank Pembleton to the stoic Captain Raymond Holt, has passed away at age 61.

While a brief illness marked his final days, the legacy he leaves behind spans decades of masterful performances, earning him a place among television's true greats.

His career was a tapestry woven with threads of both drama and comedy, each stitch revealing the depth and versatility of his artistry.

In Homicide: Life on the Street, Andre became Pembleton, a detective whose pursuit of justice was etched on his face in every bead of sweat, every furrow of his brow. It was a tour de force, earning him an Emmy and forever anchoring him in the pantheon of television icons.

© Kristina Bumphrey Andre Braugher died aged 61

Yet Andre wasn't one to be confined to a single box. He traversed genres with a chameleonic ease, injecting heart into the anxiety-stricken father of "Men of a Certain Age" and bringing gravitas to the showman lawyer Ri'Chard Lane in "The Good Fight."

And who could forget the deadpan brilliance of Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where his perfectly timed comedic beats cracked the audience up even as his stoic presence kept the detectives in line?

© Kristina Bumphrey Andre Braugher and Ami Brabson

His talent stretched beyond the small screen, illuminating feature films like "Glory" and "Frequency," where his commanding presence held even the biggest stars in check.

Whether battling demons in "Thief" or voicing a spirited mustang in "Spirit Untamed," Braugher imbued each character with a quiet power that resonated long after the credits rolled.

© Dia Dipasupil Andre Braugher attends the red carpet event for "She Said"

But his impact wasn't just about awards and accolades. Andre used his platform to champion important causes, tackling racial injustice in "A Soldier's Girl" and lending his voice to Harvey Weinstein exposé "She Said."

He understood the power of storytelling, the ability to not just entertain but to illuminate and inspire.

© NBC Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Ray Holt

Beyond the camera, Andre was a devoted husband and father, a pillar of his family whose warmth and kindness extended beyond the set.

His loss is not just a blow to the entertainment industry, but a personal one to the countless lives he touched with his talent and his humanity.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.