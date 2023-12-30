Stacey Solomon sparks fan reaction as she surprises family with Christmas trip to 'paradise'

Stacey Solomon surprised her family with a Christmas trip to "paradise" over the festive period.

The Loose Women star revealed that for the "first time ever", she and her husband Joe Swash were able to surprise their families with a holiday abroad.

The couple travelled with 20 family members for ten hours before arriving in "paradise".

WATCH: Stacey Solomon surprises family with trip to 'paradise'

Stacey shared a heartwarming video that showed a group of youngsters opening their presents before flashing to a clip of Stacey, Joe and their families waving to the camera whilst standing in the sea.

In the caption, the 34-year-old penned: "A special Christmas. For the first time ever we got to surprise our families for Christmas. Never felt more grateful & lucky.

Stacey and Joe surprised their families with a festive trip

"Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be able to do this. 20 of us, 10 hours later & we have made it to paradise. Merry Christmas Everyone. Lots of love from ALL of us."

Fans rushed to the comments to praise Stacey's sweet gesture, with one person writing: "Aww what a lovely thing to be able to do - I bet you loved gifting it as much as they did receiving it," while another added: "Aww absolutely love this, this is what it's all about, those special little things. Enjoy every moment and make memories."

Christmas this year was extra special for the Swash-Solomon family as it was the first for Joe and Stacey's daughter, Belle, who arrived in February this year.

Stacey and Joe's daughter Belle arrived in February

Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive interview ahead of the festive occasion, Joe revealed that the focus would be on Belle's siblings, Rex, four, and Rose, two, who are now both old enough to enjoy the celebrations.

"The first Christmas, they don't really know what's going on," the actor said. "It's all about parents making themselves feel good.

Joe and Stacey have a large blended family

"But with Rose, now she's two, she is so into Christmas. She can't wait, she loves a bit of Santa Claus. My Rex as well, he's only four-years-old, I know Rex and Rose this year, are really going to appreciate Christmas."

Speaking about what Christmas is all about for him and Stacey, the father-of-four added: "Christmas is all about the kids and their reactions to. Me and Stacey are so lucky, we've got the most amazing family and we make the most of Christmas at the minute because they're going to grow up soon and a few of them in the next couple of years are going to fly the nest and they're not going to be as interested. Me and Stacey know we've got make the most of it because these are real magical times for us."

© Dave Benett Stacey and Joe have been married since 2022

Christmas is bound to be a busy time for Stacey and Joe, who share a blended family of six children, including Stacey's sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, and Joe's son Harry, 16.

Describing Christmas morning in their household, Joe detailed: "Our kids get up really early. They're up at half four or five o'clock anyway. At about 10 o'clock, we've gone through that a few presents and things have calmed down, the kids are a little less excited, so me and Stacey take the time to ring family."