Who is Matthew Perry's newscaster stepdad Keith Morrison? Inside his relationship with late Friends star

The world is reeling from the untimely, tragic death of Matthew Perry, who died aged 54 Saturday night from an apparent drowning in a Los Angeles area home. The beloved actor was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on classic NBC sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004 and also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

Perry leaves behind not only his co-stars – who were like family to him – millions of fans, and many more celebrity colleagues, but also his parents, mom Suzanne Langford, dad John Bennett Perry, and his stepdad Keith Morrison, all of whom were seen Saturday night heading into the home where the late star was found.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry opened up about his upbringing, particularly his blended family, including his relationship with his famous stepdad. Below, get to know Morrison, and explore his relationship with his late stepson.

WATCH: The One Where We All Lost a Friend, a tribute to Matthew Perry

Who is Matthew Perry's stepdad?

Keith Morrison, 76, is originally from Lloydminster, Canada, and has worked as a broadcast journalist for several decades. He started his career in the 1960s working for different radio and television stations across Canada, including the Canadian CTV Network and CBC Network's The Journal.

He married Perry's mom Suzanne in 1981, and the two went on to welcome four children together: Caitlin, Emily, Will and Madeline. He also has a son, Michael, from his previous marriage.

© Getty Perry with his sister Emily and mom Suzanne

How is Matthew Perry's stepdad Keith Morrison famous?

Keith found fame beyond Canada when he joined Dateline, NBC's longest running primetime show, back in 1995, through which he has covered a variety of true crime stories of the last 30-plus years.

MORE: Who was Matthew Perry's personal assistant? Her heartbreaking tribute revealed

MORE: Matthew Perry's dying wish is all the more tragic in revisited interview

In 2019, he was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, and his work has been honored with various Emmy nominations and wins.

Did Matthew Perry and Keith Morrison have a good relationship?

Perry's father John, who was the lead singer for folk group the Serendipity Singers, left Suzanne almost three years after they first met in 1967; Perry was nine months old at the time and his mom was 21.

He was 12 when his mom remarried, and though at 15 he moved away to Los Angeles to develop a relationship with his biological father – who had moved to California to pursue an acting career – he also formed a loving relationship with his stepdad.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live in 2017, the Dateline star shared he did predict his stepson would one day be famous, and even remembered visiting the Friends set and meeting all of the cast. Plus, when asked what the best "perk" was of being his stepdad, he declared: "Where should I start? There are dozens of them," adding: "He is a very good guy."

In his 2022 memoir, Perry also had nothing but praise for Morrison, and wrote: "My family was held together by one man, and that was Keith Morrison."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.