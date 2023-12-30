Kate Garraway proves she's a "superwoman" mum amid heartbreaking times with Derek Draper

Kate Garraway was spotted in public, weeks after her husband, Derek Draper, suffered a "massive heart attack" that left him hospitalised - and her last minute supermarket dash proves just what an amazing mum she is.

Despite incredibly difficult times, Kate, 56, was doing all she could to get into the festive spirit, as she was spotted wearing a Santa hat, a Christmas jumper, and a bright red coat while running last minute errands at the supermarket on Christmas eve. The presenter – who shares Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14 with her husband, Derek – was clearly determined to make sure that, despite very difficult circumstances, her two kids had everything they needed for Christmas morning. A source revealed, "She was clearly in a rush, and looked a little stressed but her outfit said everything. She's a superwoman."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Over the last few weeks, Kate has been by her husband Derek's side

Following the news of Derek's heart attack, Good Morning Britain star Kate has cancelled all of her television and radio appearances for the time being. In the meantime, Kate's GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins delivered an update live on air.

"We wanted to start with an update. You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate's husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment," she said on Monday 18 December.

WATCH: GMB's Charlotte Hawkins shares 'update' on Kate Garraway's husband Derek's 'serious condition'

"Now we just wanted to let Derek and Kate and of course, the whole family know that we are all here thinking of them," chimed in Richard Madeley. "We know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very best wishes at what is an extremely difficult time."

Derek, 56, has been living with the aftereffects of COVID-19 since 2020, when the father-of-two was placed in a medically-induced coma as he fought the virus. The virus has left him with lasting complications, meaning that he requires around-the-clock care.

During an appearance on the Emotionally Speaking podcast, Kate confessed that she never felt that her husband was "safe" due to his ongoing medical conditions, including liver problems and kidney failure.

"I think he's had a big emotional struggle," she said. "One of the challenges with Derek is we've never felt like he is safe, so every infection and rush back to hospital might be the moment he is taken from us."

© Photo: Instagram Derek has experienced several health complications after contracting coronavirus in March 2020

Prior to his heart attack – which has left him in critical condition – Derek had visited the hospital in November, with Kate opening up about the experience on Loose Women. However, the star was quick to reassure viewers that it was a "positive" experience following a referral and that he shouldn't be in for "too long".

© Getty Kate with her daughter Darcey

A doting mum to her two children, Kate previously explained that Darcey and Billy had been dealing with their "own traumas" as a result of their father's illness.

During an appearance on This Morning, Kate touched on how her children have been coping. "He is most alive when they're around," she said. "They are unbelievable. I haven't really talked a lot about them in some ways, but they've had their own traumas and it's not my story to tell."