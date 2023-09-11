Kate Garraway shares wedding anniversary message amid heartbreaking interview about Derek Draper

The Good Morning Britain presenter has opened up about the challenges she faces whilst caring for her husband

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Sunday, the same day a new heartbreaking interview given by the Good Morning Britain presenter was released, in which she revealed the challenges she faces daily whilst caring for her husband.

Taking to Instagram on her wedding anniversary, the mother-of-two shared a video showing her going through the Sunday Times Magazine, who published her interview alongside new photos of herself.

Kate Garraway has opened up about the difficulties she faces whilst caring for Derek

Writing alongside it, Kate confessed she had been "nervous about sharing [the challenges she faces] in case it looked ungrateful" before adding that she would have promoted the interview earlier but "had a heck of a morning caring for Derek".

She added: "Believe me I don't look like these pictures right now!"

Derek is receiving care at home after being hospitalised with COVID-19

Making reference to her and Derek's special day, she continued: "Also, it's our 18th #weddinganniversary today - porcelain - but love wherever we find it is anything but brittle & am so glad Derek has survived so far to see it. Really hoping you find love in your life today - #happysunday everyone."

In Kate's interview, the presenter touched upon many topics, including the loneliness many carers feel whilst caring for their loved ones.

"There are so many people who, through sheer bad luck, find themselves in the same shoes as me. Caring for someone you love is a privilege, and I will never give up, but I want to champion the cause that everyone in my position faces because I know people are drowning trying to navigate through the care system.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper in 2008

"We talk about a crisis, but it is beyond crisis. It is very lonely and very difficult, and I at least do have that voice."

During her rare chat, the 56-year-old also opened up about the two children she shares with Derek, Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14.

The TV host with her children, Darcey and Billy

“They are completely different people. I'm effectively on my own and I don't know where I am with them, really," Kate revealed before adding that Derek was better at "boundary-setting" and would have been great with the kids in their teenage years.

"I feel, like, 'Derek, of all the times, I am not equipped for this without you.' And it makes me miss the old Derek so much."