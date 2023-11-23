Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek Draper has returned to hospital in new update - details

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper has gone back into hospital.

While appearing on ITV's Loose Women on Thursday, the Good Morning Britain star gave an update on Derek, reassuring viewers that it is a "positive" visit following a referral and that he shouldn't be in for "too long". See what she said in the video below.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals Derek Draper has returned to hospital

"He's actually back in hospital at the moment, I haven't talked about this," she explained. "But not for horrific drama, fortunately.

"There have been lots of referrals and cancellations and he's gone back in for something that he began last year which he needed the second part of which will hopefully mean he has more movement of his contractions. So it's a positive hospital thing but hopefully, he won't be in for too long."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate Garraway appeared on Loose Women on Thursday

Derek, 56, was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after he contracted coronavirus. He stayed in intensive care for 13 months before being allowed to return home and now requires round-the-clock care from Kate and specialist nurses.

This isn't the first time Kate has opened up about her husband's condition in recent months. Speaking to Metro at the Pride of Britain Awards back in October, the journalist revealed that her husband was "not doing great".

"He's not doing great, to be honest. But the battle goes on," she said.

© Photo: Rex Kate revealed that Derek is currently in hospital

The couple share two teenage children together, Darcey and Billy, who have both been dealing with their "own traumas" as a result of their father's illness.

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Kate touched on how her children have been coping.

"He is most alive when they're around," she said. "They are unbelievable. I haven't really talked a lot about them in some ways, but they've had their own traumas and it's not my story to tell."

The broadcaster continued: "So maybe one day they'll tell it, I want to try and protect them in that way, but they've been amazing with him in their different ways. They're so intuitive and it is love, I guess, isn't it."

© Getty Derek first fell ill in March 2020

Derek's battle with coronavirus and its subsequent impact on his health is extensively chronicled in the award-winning documentary, Finding Derek, which aired in March 2021.

The 2022 follow-up film, Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek, provides an intimate look into Kate's home life following Derek's return from hospital.

Opening up about the realities of caring for her husband in a recent interview with The Times, Kate said: "I know I'm very lucky to have him alive. But yes, I'm also grieving. And also I don't feel physically that strong."

© Instagram Kate with Derek and their family

She added: "Caring isn't just emotionally draining but physically exhausting, and I'm aware of the toll it can take on me, just like millions of other carers."