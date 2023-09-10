Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking update on husband Derek Draper's health

GMB presenter Kate Garraway has shared a new update on her husband Derek Draper's ongoing health battle.

Her husband, who has been battling COVID-19 complications since he first contracted the virus in March 2020, has developed a new frightening condition.

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares update on Derek Draper

Speaking candidly to The Times, she revealed: "He has also developed a 'weird choking' condition that no one understands. It happened again just last weekend. For absolutely no reason he just went blue."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate, 56, opened up about the realities of caring for her husband. "I know I'm very lucky to have him alive," she explained, "But yes, I'm also grieving. And also I don't feel physically that strong."

© Getty Kate and Derek tied the knot in 2005

She went on to say: "Caring isn't just emotionally draining but physically exhausting, and I'm aware of the toll it can take on me, just like millions of other carers."

Derek initially spent 13 months in hospital after he first contracted the virus, and has required round-the-clock care ever since.

Whilst Kate has remained relatively tight-lipped about her husband's health, she did share an update back in March.

© Shutterstock Kate spoke candidly about her husband's health

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on her Journey to the Magic podcast, Kate explained: "It's challenging, he's still very, very damaged. He still can't really move, still can't really speak, still fed through tubes, and so there's a long road ahead."

Discussing his progress, she went on to say: "But if you compare to last Christmas, or the Christmas before, when he was still in hospital then you can see improvement. It's just, you just want it to be quicker and faster, of course, like everybody would.

© Getty The TV star was also joined by her parents

The couple made a dazzling appearance at Windsor Castle back in June as Kate collected her MBE in recognition for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Derek watched on proudly, beaming from ear to ear, as his wife greeted Prince William who proceeded to present the TV star with her prestigious award. The ceremony was nonetheless an emotional one, with Derek reportedly "bursting into tears" during one particularly heartfelt moment.

For the special occasion, Kate looked flawless in a chic cream dress featuring a pleated A-line skirt, a cinched-in waistline and pearl-encrusted sleeves.

© Instagram After the ceremony, Kate's GMB co-stars joined her for a celebratory meal

She wore her blonde tresses in elegant waves and finished off her look with a striking white headpiece and a pair of glossy nude heels.

Musing on her royal accolade in January, Kate said: "I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don't know why, because I'm thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured."

She continued: "But you just sort of think, 'What? Me?' And then you think it's not real."

© Getty Kate was awarded her MBE in January 2023

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, an emotional Kate gushed: "Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle. I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience.

"It was also so humbling to meet all the others, much more deserving than myself, who were there to receive their honours. The Prince of Wales managed to make every single one of them feel as special as they are."