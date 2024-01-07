Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly explains 'rude' behavior on Delta flight amid health issues

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, couldn't have been more apologetic as she opened up about her "rude" behavior on a flight.

The podcast host took to Instagram where she let fans know about the incident on the Delta airlines flight, explaining her behavior which she felt may not have painted her in the best light.

"Anyone on my delta flight that just landed…" she wrote to introduce the message on her story.

Kelly continued: "I am so sorry if I was rude while deplaning. So many tried to help with all my girls, it was so kind of y'all to offer." With husband Matthew, she shares four daughters who it seems had also been on the flight. Their daughters are: identical twins Sawyer and Chandler, six, Hunter, five, and Tyler, four.

Any parent would know that it can be tricky enough on a flight with multiple young children, but the reason why she had struggled with the situation, it turned out, was because she had been ill.

"After already throwing up on the flight a couple of times.. I needed to get off before I threw up on anyone", she confessed. "I hate feeling like I was being rude and I'm sorry for that."

She then reassured people that her "infection" was "not contagious" but had taken a "serious toll" on her.

Fans may have worried, as it feels like not long ago Kelly was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. In 2019 she revealed the emotional diagnosis on Instagram, explaining she would be undergoing surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma.

She wrote: "Within the last year, I began to notice things that I thought was just me getting older … Things that I had been doing my entire life were now, all of a sudden, difficult," she explained, such as vertigo.

"We found the best doctor to do it", she carried on, confessing: "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long."

That same month, Kelly announced that she had undergone a 12-hour operation to remove the brain tumor and was in recovery. Originally the operation was meant to only take six hours, but after the surgeon found an "abnormal" vein in her skull, the procedure took longer than expected.