Nicole Kidman tears up over her mother's death: 'I'm hanging in there'

Nicole Kidman is still reeling from the sudden loss of her beloved mother after tearing up on the red carpet for the premiere of her latest project.

Nicole attended the season two premiere of her series Lioness on Wednesday night and was asked how she was feeling in the month since her mom, Janelle, tragically passed away.

"It's been hard," she told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet. "It's a hard road. I'm hanging in there."

"I wish my mama was here," she said as she teared up. "That'd be the one thing I'd say. Everything is great with work, but I wish my mama was here."

Janelle passed away at 84 years old in September, leaving behind Nicole and her sister Antonia.

Tragically, Nicole was set to receive the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her work in Babygirl when she received the awful news and immediately left to be with family.

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her," she wrote in a statement, which was read by the film's director, Halina Reijn, as she accepted the award on her behalf.

"She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina."

"The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," she finished.

Days after losing her, the Big Little Lies actress posted a joint message on Instagram with her sister, Antonia, thanking everyone for their support during the difficult time.

"My sister and I, along with our family, want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," they wrote.

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express."

"Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."

Janelle was laid to rest in a memorial service in Sydney on October 15; Nicole was joined at the church by her husband, Keith Urban, and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Since Janelle's death, Nicole has been steadily returning to the bright lights of Hollywood but pays tribute to her mother any chance she can get.

In a recent interview with Extra, the mother of four was asked who inspired her on her long and storied career journey. "My mother was a major guide through my life, and probably my compass…everything that I did, I would always check in with her."

The 57-year-old lost her father, Anthony, in 2014 after a suspected heart attack while staying at a hotel in Singapore.

Janelle's death came during a hectic year for Nicole, as four of her projects were released this year: miniseries Expats, A Family Affair co-starring Zac Efron, erotic thriller Babygirl, and murder mystery The Perfect Couple.