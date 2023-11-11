Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce shares rare details of marriage with wife Kylie as he receives Sexiest Man Alive title

Jason Kelce is keeping it real. The Philadelphia Eagles player was named on the Sexiest Men Alive this week in People's annual list, but the father–of-three had just one thing to tell his fans — his wife Kylie has known the truth all along.

“Listen, I don’t know how this all happened,” Jason told Charissa Thompson on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. “But it’s honestly just another day. My wife tells me all the time I’m the sexiest man in the world. So I’ve been wondering what’s been taking so long for this nomination to happen.”

© Cooper Neill Jason Kelce visits on set of the Amazon Prime TNF pregame show prior to an NFL football game

Jokes aside, Jason also praised the publication for representing "plus size, bearded men all over".

Kylie and Jason have been married since 2018, and have welcomed three daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn.

Their family life came under the microscope earlier in the summer when Amazon documentary Kelce premiered, taking fans into Jason's months after the 2023 Super Bowl and the decision he had to make over whether to retire from the sport. He chose to compete for another year for the Eagles after his Super Bowl defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs — and his brother Travis, who plays tight end.

© Lisa Lake Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of Kelce

Travis was also on the list of the sexiest sports stars, and the 34-year-old has also had a whirlwind year, winning the Super Bowl with his team and publicly romancing Taylor Swift.

Their romance began in early September, and the pop star has since been spotted at four of his NFL games. This week the 33-year-old and the NFL star were captured "beaming" during a luxury dinner at the Four Seasons Elena restaurant in Buenos Aires, Argentina after the sports star traveled 14 hours to South America to watch Taylor perform her sold-out show.

© Gabriella Ricciardi Jason and Travis Kelce pose for a photo during Game 1 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

The relationship appears to be getting more serious too as the couple was joined by Taylor's dad, Scott Swift. Taylor has already met Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce sitting with the two at different games.

Their dinner, however, only came about because the singer was forced to postpone Friday's performance due to dangerous weather conditions.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert," Taylor shared with fans in the hours before it was set to kick off.