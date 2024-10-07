Chrissy Teigen showcases daring new back tattoo in latest photos

Chrissy Teigen shocked fans when she debuted her hilarious new temporary back tattoo via Instagram on Saturday, in a tribute to the fast-food franchise White Castle.

The 38-year-old revealed the new ink after returning home from the ChainFEST LA food festival, giving fans a good look at the burger with angel wings design.

"I went to ChainFEST, and I came home with this," she said as she showcased her back, sporting a latex bodysuit and pencil skirt.

"I have a White Castle lower back tattoo that lasts for eight days," she said in horror. "Oh my God."

Her husband, John Legend, quickly jumped to her comments and poked fun at the tattoo, writing, "It's not a tramp stamp. It's a chain stain," delighting fans with the couple's interaction.

No stranger to ink himself, John revealed in August that he had gotten a tattoo of a heart monitor-like line with the names of his youngest two kids, Esti and Wren, on his right arm to match the same design on his other arm, which features Chrissy's name, as well as their two eldest children, Luna and Miles.

© Instagram Chrissy sported the temporary tattoo from White Castle on her Instagram

Chrissy herself has a multitude of tattoos, including an elephant and a butterfly designed by Luna, eight.

The mother of four's White Castle tribute comes just months after revealing that their second child, Miles, six, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, in shock news for the tight-knit family.

John spoke to People in September about his son's illness and how it has brought him and Chrissy closer than ever as they navigate this new normal.

© Variety Chrissy attended the ChainFEST LA food festival, where she received the temporary ink

He said that Miles was diagnosed after summer camp, where "literally 80% of the kids got the same stomach bug within a day or two of each other."

"I remember he was at the emergency room because of it, and they checked his blood sugar. The thinking was, this may be a reaction to the infection or he may be diabetic. They did some more tests and decided it was the latter, that he was Type 1 diabetic."

He continued: "Chrissy was upset a little bit when she first heard it. She's been so good at learning what she needs to do."

© Stefanie Keenan The family are adjusting to Miles's diabetes diagnosis

Despite the shock, the family are coping well with Miles's diagnosis and have adjusted to his needs quickly. "My personality is one where I'm very optimistic, and I'm very practical," John said.

"As soon as I learned that he had this, I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us, but I'm also like, 'We can do this.' We've got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn."

© Charley Gallay The couple have been married for 11 years and first met back in 2006

"This speaks to us feeling like a team and knowing we can do this together. It just makes us stronger."

Chrissy and John, who have remained the definition of couple goals throughout their 11-year marriage, first met on the set of his music video for his single, "Stereo", in 2006. They went on to welcome four children together: Luna, eight, Miles, six, and Esti and Wren, one.