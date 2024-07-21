Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster is golden goddess in new wedding celebration photo

Penny Lancaster always looks so stylish and she was no exception at the weekend, when she pulled out all the stops for a very special occasion.

The blonde beauty posed alongside a group of friends for a hen party celebration, showcasing her curves in a stunning leopard-print dress, with her long golden locks flowing loose.

She kept her makeup natural with just a hint of rosy blush and a neutral lip, allowing her natural radiance to shine through. The mum of two beamed in the picture, looking the image of health and happiness.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster shows off incredible gift husband Rod got for his birthday

She captioned it simply: "Happy Healthy Hen…" tagging the bride-to-be, her friend Sarah, as she did so. The image comes shortly after she enjoyed a night out with her husband Rod Stewart and their blended family on Friday.

The model and presenter was beyond stylish in a pink floral midi dress with a lace trim, finished with a gold chain belt that cinched the waist.

© Instagram Penny enjoyed her friend's hen night

As for her hair, Penny opted for a voluminous updo with bangs that perfectly framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a bronzed base, a touch of black mascara and a glossy lip.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot from her London night out, Penny smiled as she posed beside her husband Rod, 79, who wore a pair of black trousers, a white shirt and a checked jacket.

© Instagram Penny and her eldest son Alastair

Rod and Penny enjoyed a night out at private club Annabel's, Mayfair with several of the singer's children, days after the blended family returned from a lavish holiday in Italy.

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock The star always looks glamorous

The Stewart clan's family trip

The couple were joined on the trip by their two sons Alastair Wallace, 18, and Aiden Patrick, 13, as well as Alastair's girlfriend, Eloise Darlington, 18.

Six out of eight of Rod's children were pictured on the holiday, including Kimberly, 44, and Sean, 43, whom he shares with his ex-wife Alana Stewart; Ruby, 36, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; and Renee, 32, whom he shares with his ex-wife, New Zealand model Rachel Hunter.

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart, David Beckham and Sienna Miller sharing a laugh with the King

Ruby's fiancé, Jake Kalic, and Renee's boyfriend, Adam Sumner, also joined the family vacation. One photo showed the family on a luxurious yacht, and Penny looked stunning wearing a blue strapless dress with a floral print.

Rod's eldest daughter Kimberly opted for a chic black mini dress with a statement silver buckle, paired with black heels and a pair of sunglasses.

© Getty Penny and Rod share two sons

What has Penny said about being a stepmother?

In an interview with HELLO!, Penny previously opened up about navigating her blended family. Speaking about Rod already having six children when they met, she said: "I couldn't pretend to please every single one of them, so I was just myself. It took a while, but they came to trust me."

"We like to take every opportunity to bring the family, children, and grandchildren together. Part of the family lives in America, part in England, so it requires a lot of planning, but at least two or three times a year, the whole clan comes together."