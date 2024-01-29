Michael Jackson's son Bigi 'Blanket' and daughter Paris get fans talking during rare appearance online

Michael Jackson's youngest son, Bigi Jackson, best known to the public by his nickname, Blanket, has made a very rare appearance on social media alongside his famous family.

Bigi stole the show after featuring in a new group picture posted by Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatti on Instagram over the weekend, which saw the 21-year-old pose with several of his famous cousins, including Randy Jackson Jr., 32, Donté Jackson, Royal Jackson and Jermajesty Jackson, 23.

Omer is close with the entire Jackson family, and in another post from the same upload, captioned 'Lately', Paris Jackson made an appearance.

The talented singer was seen shaving Omer's hair while at home. When she was done, Omer asked the star: "You're not going to bless me?" to which she responded by kissing him on the back of his head.

Fans were quick to respond to the upload, with many making comments about Bigi and Paris. "Omg Bigi is a mini Michael," one wrote, while another commented: "I wish Bigi had social media." "Paris is the best barbour!" one fan observed, while another follower added: "I love seeing Paris and you together." "Best family ever!" another remarked.

Bigi 'Blanket' Jackson with his cousins and Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatti

Omer has a close bond with the Jackson family, as his mom, Pia, worked as Prince, now 26's nanny shortly after he was born. In an episode of Paris' former Facebook series, Unfiltered, Omer opened up about his relationship with the Jackson family.

He explained: "Being on TV and having these appearances later led me to Michael Jackson, where he, in a way, adopted me and became like a mentor and a father figure for me.

© Kevin Winter Bigi Jackson made a rare appearance in 2022 at the Annual Thriller Night Halloween party

"As a little kid, looking up to him, the way I did back then, it’s like everything that I saw, it’s like I was like a sponge, just taking up everything. "He would later say that I was like a mini-version of him, and I ended up going on tour with him. I would have a seat, like, right on stage…"

Meanwhile, Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II but was known by his nickname Blanket, changed his name in 2015, tends to keep a low profile the majority of the time.

© Mark Sullivan Bigi with his siblings Paris and Prince Jackson

He was just seven when his father died in 2009. Missing from the posts was Paris and Bigi's older brother Prince, who tends to also keep a low profile, but occasionally shares posts on social media, usually in tribute to their late father.

Prince has a degree in business administration, earned at Loyola Marymount University, and he used his skills to co-found the charity Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

© Lester Cohen Michael Jackson's children - Prince, Paris and Blanket

Paris, meanwhile, has found success as a singer, and has a huge fanbase, boasting over 4.5M followers on Instagram alone.

