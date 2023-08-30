Paris Jackson’s heartfelt tribute to father Michael sparks reaction

In a touching yet candid tribute to her legendary father Michael Jackson on what would have marked his 65th birthday, Paris Jackson has opened up about the complex emotions that such a day brings.

Through a heartfelt video shared on her Instagram, 25-year-old Paris gave insights into Michael's aversion to celebrating his birthday while he was still with us.

"Today’s my dad’s birthday, and he used to despise anybody even acknowledging it, wishing him a happy birthday, or any sort of celebration," Paris shared.

She further revealed: "He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party."

© Phillip Faraone Paris posts heartfelt tribute on what would be her father's 65th birthday

While Paris reminisced about her father, her brothers, Prince, 26, and Blanket, 21, were glimpsed during a rare outing, attending the mesmerizing Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil.

Returning to the pressure of public perception, Paris commented with a touch of irony: "If you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently signifies you don’t love or care about them."

She continued, shedding light on the cruel backlash she's sometimes faced: "There have been times I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday, and people lose their minds. They even tell me to end my life. Essentially, they're gauging my love for my own father based on what I share on Instagram."

© Getty Images Michael would have been 65 this August

MORE: Paris Jackson shows off her fully tattooed body in a corset and mini skirt

Taking to the stage as the opening act for rock band Incubus in Colorado on the same day, Paris acknowledged her father's birthday to the audience, attributing her own success to his legacy. "He poured 50 years of dedication, love, and passion into his art, and because of him, I can stand here, in front of you," she declared.

Paris then turned the conversation towards causes close to her father's heart, suggesting that Michael's dedicated 'superfans' could genuinely honor him by championing environmental causes or advocating for animal rights.

Her post also came with a plea for kindness and understanding. "Please don’t use a man you've never met as an excuse to abuse and harass his daughter, whom you've also never met," she wrote, signing off with a simple message of "L O V E."

© Jason LaVeris/Getty Prince Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson and Blanket Jackson attend the Jackson Family donation event at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on August 8, 2011

Meanwhile in Vegas, Prince and Blanket (officially named Prince Michael Jackson II) were glimpsed post-show at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The Cirque du Soleil show, which they attended, draws inspiration from Michael's top hits, enthralling the audience with a mix of acrobatics, dance, and riveting visuals.

Both siblings opted for casual attire for the evening. Prince, in particular, seemed in good spirits, snapping photos with fans and even receiving a touching sketch of his father from an attendee, which visibly moved him.

However, Blanket appeared more reserved, maintaining a low profile in the captured moments.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson

Last winter, the siblings, including Paris, shared a rare moment together, delighting in the snowfall in Lake Tahoe, California, and continuing to honor their father's legacy with shared memories and cherished photos.

Michael Jackson, known for timeless tracks like Thriller, Beat It, and Billie Jean, tragically passed away in June 2009. Michael's death was followed by a global outpouring of grief, a testament to the indelible mark he left on music and the world.