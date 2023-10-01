Paris Jackson exposes her eclectic tattoos in daring backless dress

Paris Jackson was a vision of breathtaking beauty at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on Saturday.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson, 25, looked beguiling in a regal satin ball gown from Céline by Hedi Slimane, complete with a daring backless design and vampy cowl neckline.

Paris' eclectic collection of patchwork tattoos were on full display as her elegant dress showcased her feminine silhouette. The singer and actress wore her honey-blonde hair in natural waves, letting her locks cascade down her back.

Paris amped up the glamor of her runway-ready look with a smokey eye, heaving eyeliner and matte taupe lipstick to join the likes of Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell and Jared Leto at the illustrious event closing PFW.

Staying true to her usual grunge aesthetic, the star layered with several edgy accessories and a gold chain handbag.

Speaking to Allure earlier this year, Paris denied having a 'signature' look. She said: "'Signature' seems like it would be relatively original, and that is not the case with my sound or my look.

I just take [ideas] from a lot of the things that I like. Nothing's really mine; it's just a melting pot of my favorites, I guess."

Paris may have been the belle of the ball at the #BoF500 Gala, but that wasn't the only time this week her sartorial prowess stood out from the crowd.

The actress also made a show-stopping turn at the YSL Beauty Party on Wednesday, September 27. Rocking a figure-sculpting knitted dress in a rich, chocolate brown, Paris made a case for autumnal tones.

The outfit showed off her toned physique while still adding a touch of elegance with its turtleneck and full sleeves. She also carried a Celine chain shoulder bag in a cream color and styled her hair in loose waves.

Paris' fans rushed to compliment the star on Instagram after enchanting photos of the star emerged after the show.

One fan wrote: "Brown is your color," and another said: "Being different is your superpower."