Michael Jackson's sons Prince and Blanket pose for ultra-rare family photo – and fans all say the same thing

Michael Jackson's sons Prince and Bigi, previously known as Blanket Jackson, united in Las Vegas to celebrate what would have been their dad's 65th birthday, delighting fans with their rare joint appearance.

Bigi and Prince posed with fans in Sin City, with the photo shared on The Jackson's family Facebook page, captioned: "A special family gathering for Michael Jackson's Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration" with fans flooding the comments section and many said the same thing about Bigi's appearance.

"Bigi is so tall! I love this pic. The family looks good!" and another one commented: "Blanket is sooo tall. Cute family."

© Facebook Prince and Bigi Jackson met Michael Jackson fans in Las Vegas

Another wrote: "Wow, Blanket is taller than me I guess," and a fourth noted: "Dang! Blanket is so tall!" Another explained the 21-year-old's lofty height, writing: "His dad was tall."

Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II but was known by his nickname Blanket, changed his name in 2015, keeps a low profile the majority of the time, and was just seven when his father died in 2009.

READ: Paris Jackson’s heartfelt tribute to father Michael sparks reaction

His older brother Prince, 26, however, has a public Instagram profile, which he uses to pay tribute to his beloved father.

© Getty Prince Michael Jackson, and Bigi Jackson are close

Just last week he posted an emotional message to his father on what would have been his birthday, writing: "Happy birthday dad. I miss you and I love you. You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day."

Paris Hilton commented on the post, writing: "Love and miss your dad so much," and Naomi Campbell posted hearts and a birthday cake to mark the occasion.

Prince Jackson has a degree in business administration, earned at Loyola Marymount University, and he used his skills to co-found the charity Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

The organization works to improve the lives of young people in Greater Los Angeles, according to the charity's website.

LOOK: Paris Jackson shows off her fully tattooed body in a corset and mini skirt

Perhaps the most well-known of Michael's children is Paris Jackson, who is a musician and is currently on tour.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson marked her father's birthday

Paris marked her dad's birthday by sharing a video, writing: "Today’s my dad’s birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that.

The 25-year-old explained she'd received hate for not posting about her dad on social media. "It apparently means that you don’t love them, you don’t care about them," Paris said.

"There have been times where I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday, and people lose their minds. They tell me to kill myself," she said. "And they’re basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram."

Rather than post online, Paris Jackson gave a shoutout to her famous father at a show on his birthday, telling the audience, "He put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here onstage in front of you and scream into a microphone.

"I owe everything to him," she continued.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub