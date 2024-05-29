Michael Jackson's children now –– what are they doing 15 years on from star's death

Michael Jackson's three children, Prince, Paris, and Bigi, have grown up under the intense gaze of the public eye. Despite their father's efforts to shield them from the public eye, the fascination with the King of Pop’s family has always remained.

Following Michael's tragic death in June 2009, his children were thrust further into the spotlight. Yet, despite this, they have managed to carve out their own paths and maintain a close bond.

At Michael's funeral, a young Paris, then just 11 years old, touched the world with her heartfelt tribute: "Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say that I love him so much."

© John Phillips Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend the opening night of "MJ: The Musical"

Fast forward to 2024, and the Jackson siblings have grown into independent adults who remain deeply connected.

"At this point in our life, it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother,'" Prince shared with People.

© Dave Benett (L to R) Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson aka Blanket Jackson attend the press night performance of "MJ: The Musical"

"It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way."

Despite their busy schedules, the siblings prioritize spending time together. "Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment," Prince added. Here’s where they are today.

1/ 3 © Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Prince Michael Jackson Prince, 27, is Michael's first child with ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Following his birth, Michael issued a statement seeking privacy for his son, expressing his deep love and commitment to being a good father. Raised at Neverland Ranch alongside his siblings, Prince managed to maintain a relatively private life despite public scrutiny.

In 2019, Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in business administration. A motorcycle enthusiast, he now shares his rides and film reviews on his YouTube channel, often featuring his brother Bigi and cousin Taj Jackson. Prince is also dedicated to philanthropy, having co-founded the charity Heal Los Angeles, which delivered meals to those in need during the pandemic.

Reflecting on his father's legacy, Prince told Entertainment Tonight, "I would like to think that he would be very proud because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids."

2/ 3 Paris Jackson Paris, 25, is Michael's only daughter and has embraced the public eye through her work in music, modeling, and acting. Despite her professional pursuits, Paris has faced significant personal struggles following her father's death. She has been open about her mental health challenges, including multiple suicide attempts during her teenage years. In 2019, Paris sought treatment for her emotional well-being and has since been open about her journey toward healing.

Paris has rekindled her relationship with her mother, Debbie Rowe, and has also been candid about her sexuality, which she does not label. "I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women," she shared in 2021. Following in her father's musical footsteps, Paris has been involved in several bands and released both EPs and a full-length album, "Wilted."

Aside from her music career, Paris has also made her mark in modeling and acting, becoming the face of KVD Beauty and appearing in various television shows and films. In August 2023, she paid tribute to her father during a performance, expressing her gratitude for his influence on her life and career.