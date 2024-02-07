Death in Paradise star Sean Maguire's life away from cameras: From Hollywood move to detective wife

More than a decade after making his Death in Paradise debut, Sean Maguire returned for the drama's 100th episode. The actor, who appeared in the series 13 premiere on Sunday, reprised his role as local crook, Marlon Collins, who was first introduced to viewers in the very first episode back in 2011.

While Sean, 47, is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his roles in Scott & Bailey, Grange Hill and EastEnders, how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Read on for all we know about his home life, including his detective wife and move to Los Angeles.

Sean Maguire's wife and family

When he's not busy filming his next TV or film project, Sean can be found at home in Los Angeles with his wife and three children.

Sean met his wife, police detective Tanya Flynn, not long before being cast in the first season of Death in Paradise. During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Sean revealed that he brought his future wife along with him to Guadeloupe after accepting the role. "I'd not long met and fallen in love with my girlfriend. And I said, 'Can I bring my girlfriend too?' And he was like, 'Yes!' I was like, 'Great, let's go!' Iit was a good move."

Sean Maguire as Marlon Collins in Death in Paradise

The couple tied the knot in October 2012 before holding a second wedding for their family and friends in December 2014.

Reminiscing about their big day on their 11th anniversary in October last year, Sean took to Instagram with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of his wife preparing to walk down the aisle. He lovingly penned in the caption: "11 years ago today this amazing woman married me. She is my north my south my east my west my working week and my daily rest. Thanks @tanyajmaguire for making me the luckiest man in the world."

The lovebirds went on to welcome three children: sons Flynn Patrick and Leo James, born in 2015 and 2017 respectively, and daughter Amèlie Rose, who arrived in 2021.

Whilst chatting with HELLO! in an exclusive interview, Sean revealed that he and his wife returned to Guadeloupe when he was cast in series 13 of the BBC drama, but this time around brought their children with them.

"Funnily enough, the girl that I fallen in love with is now my wife and we have three children," he said. "I was like, 'Can I bring my wife and three children?' And they were like, 'Yes, of course.' [...] If I'm being really honest, that was the draw."

Sean Maguire's three children, Flynn Patrick, Amèlie Rose, and Leo James

Clearly a proud dad, Sean often posts snaps of his brood on social media. On Father's Day last year, the actor shared his appreciation for his family. Alongside an adorable photo of his smiling children, Sean wrote: "Didn't post my gratitude on Father’s Day. But man these little humans make me feel like the luckiest guy in the world. Thank you Tanya for showing me what love is. #TheFuture."

Sean's move to Hollywood and US citizenship

Almost 25 years ago, Sean and Tanya moved to the US to live in Los Angeles. The actor, who became a teen heartthrob playing Tegs Ratcliffe in Grange Hill, left the UK after struggling to deal with the downsides of fame.

Sean and his wife Tanya Flynn have been living in the US for over 20 years

During an appearance on the podcast, Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did, Sean explained: 'I found that level of being recognisable is not what you think it's going to be.

"I was hit in the face so many times. Going on holiday with my friends led to so many altercations and terrible moments and it just made life so much harder than it did make it easier or cool, that I realised celebrity is not for me. I just wanted to just be an actor.'

The couple became US citizens in 2020

Then in 2020, Sean and his wife became permanent United States citizens so that they could vote in the November Presidential election. Taking to Instagram with the news, the actor wrote: "After calling America home for 20 years. Today we are now officially American citizens. I love this country. I believe in the constitution.

"I believe in what this country can be. What it strives to be. I want to be part of that change. First thing I’m gonna do is register to vote."

