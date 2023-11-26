Vernon Kay sparks tears with latest post following incredible update

Vernon Kay recently struggled not to cry during a moving on-air call as part of his popular radio show but he was the one sparking tears on Sunday, as he shared a heartfelt update.

The star posted a picture of himself dancing and beaming in a cloud of brightly coloured confetti, over which was shared the total £6,059, 488 – the amount he raised earlier this month for Children in Need.

The dad-of-two captioned a heartening image: "A day to reflect. Thank you everyone! [red heart emoji]." His fans rushed to show their love for the picture, with some revealing just how emotional his four-day ultramarathon quest had been.

WATCH: Vernon Kay gets emotional as he accomplishes incredible feat

One wrote: "Your parents are such lovely people too.. I cried for the whole 4 days!!!" Another agreed, commenting: "No way!!!! You're [a] champion, big man! Was with you all the way listening, smiling and crying."

Others congratulated the radio and TV presenter, with one writing: "Incredible achievement Vernon," and another adding: "Absolutely fantastic". Earlier in the week, the star hit the £6 million mark after finishing his ULTRA Ultramarathon Challenge, which saw him run over 100 miles in four days, completing his incredible task the previous Friday.

Vernon has so much to celebrate

Taking to Instagram, the DJ and TV presenter posted an image of himself in the studio, smiling as he looked at the camera. He captioned the image: "£6 MILLION for @bbccin @bbcradio2 THANK YOU," followed by a string of heart and heart-eyes emojis.

His followers rushed to congratulate him, with one writing: "Fabulous to have you back on the radio this morning. You are totally amazing and an inspiration and that's why you've raised 6 million [clapping emoji]." Others commented: "Phenomenal," "Absolutely amazing," and: "Just WOW WOW WOW".

© Instagram Vernon completed an incredible challenge

The previous day, Vernon's loyal wife, Strictly co-host Tess Daly, expressed her pride toward her husband as she shared a gushing tribute on her own Instagram page. Alongside the loving photo, which showed the couple embracing, she posted some heart-melting words.

She wrote: "Not to get all sentimental on here but we are so proud of @vernonkay and all he's achieved and raised for @bbcin.

© Getty Tess was so proud of her husband

"When he first said he was running 116 miles in 4 days for charity, we were shocked to say the least (and genuinely wondered if his knees would make it through), but with every day he accomplished more and more miles; supported along the way by the amazing and always inspiring @bbcradio2 listeners who got behind him on his journey and were BEYOND generous with their donations, their cuddles, high 5's and home made cakes."

© Instagram Vernon's fans were moved to tears

She concluded: "I know he could not be more grateful. Been loading him up since with soup, hot water bottles and hugs." The mum-of-two's co-host, Claudia Winkleman, was one of the first to respond with the star sharing a string of heart emojis.

A second fan penned: "He really is a National Treasure. I saw him outside The Beehive on the last leg of his trip and he looked like he was on his last legs too, but he kept on, really really proud of him even though I don't know him! Well done Vernon, a humble hero."