What happened to Dakota Johnson on The Office as she calls it ‘worst time of my life’

Before she starred in Fifty Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson got her start making small appearances in a number of big shows - one of which was The Office.

As she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about Madame Web, the actress revealed how she'd had the 'worst time of my life' on the set of The Office, as she made a one-time appearance in the series finale.

"We were co-stars in something which I did not realize until today", Seth noted, referring to The Office where he made a cameo in the series finale doing a Weekend Update sketch on Andy Bernard, played by Ed Helms.

Dakota confirmed that she had featured as one of the new starters in the episode, before adding: "God, that was honestly the worst time of my life", which may have shocked many viewers.

"I loved that show so much", she added. "And they were like, 'do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like 'of course', thinking that I'd show up for like half a day."

Dakota continued that instead of shooting for half a day, she ended up there for two weeks.

© NBC Dakota on Seth Meyers

"And I'm barely in the [expletive] show!" she exclaimed. The Late Night host gently suggested as well that as a new person coming into a long-running show on its final episode, everyone must have been "super sad".

"They were sad", she admitted, "there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years, some people didn't speak to each other."

"I'm coming in like 'I'm so excited to be here!'" she said, mimicking her younger self with a pitched up laugh, "and no one wanted to talk to me. Nobody gave a [expletive]."

The actress then apologized for her profanity, to which Seth brushed away by saying it was "The [expective] Office's fault".

© Steve Granitz The actress looked just like her mother Melanie Griffith with blonde hair in The Office finale

It turned out that Dakota would mostly appear in the background of that final episode, unrecognizable with bright blonde hair reminiscent of her mother Melanie Griffith and grandmother Tippi Hedren. The Madame Web actress spent a lot of the episode faxing and completing office admin in the background.

"Can I tell you, I recently watched it and it was some of the most believable faxing that I've ever seen." Seth said earnestly. "A lot of people I think mail it in when they're in the background of those shows, but I was like 'Oh My God!' it was crazy."

"I was like, 'well if I'm here, then I'm here!'" Dakota added.