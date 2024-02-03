How Oscar nominee Colman Domingo met his husband on Craigslist

Colman Domingo must be on cloud nine, as he's nominated for his first ever Academy Award, Best Actor in the film Rustin. But he'll also celebrate his tenth wedding anniversary this year to his husband Raúl Domingo.

The Oscar nominee, who has also featured in the likes of Euphoria and The Color Purple, couldn't help but beam as he shared the story of how he and his husband met, as they've been together for 19 years. He retold the fairytale-like story on the Graham Norton Show.

WATCH: Oscar Nominee Colman Domingo's meet cute

Colman explained he was in Berkeley, California, in 2005 heading into Walgreens, speaking to someone on the phone as he entered the store when he crossed paths with someone exiting the store who caught his eye.

"Someone walking out has beautiful hair down to here, a lip piercing, beautiful - beautiful. I see this guy and we look at each other and I'm like 'Oh my God'". The Rustin actor explained. "I'm on the phone, and I come outside and we look at each other, and he's talking to this young woman, and she seems to be angry about something."

"He keeps looking at me", he carried on, explaining he got off the phone. "I get off the phone, they walk off down the street. But he keeps looking back, and I wave but he just keeps going."

© Kevin Winter Colman and Raúl have been together for almost 19 years

Dumbfounded, Colman had a look around to see if the man was there, but as he was nowhere to be found, he decided that maybe if he came back next Sunday he might bump into the man, adding: "I'm that kind of hopeless romantic".

Three days later, the actor was looking on Craigslist for a secondhand computer when he decided to look at the Missed Connections section, considering putting up an advert to see if he could find the guy.

"I go to page two of them and I see 'saw you outside of Walgreens, Berkeley.' He placed an ad for me two hours before." The actor said, with the likes of Sterling K. Brown and Dakota Johnson looking gobsmacked as they listened along.

© Araya Doheny Colman and Raúl in 2024

He continued: "He described me with my faux-hawk - it was 2005, and I was like 'get out of here'. We met up three days later, we had our first date, I was trying to be a good boy and go home, but he said 'can you stay over?' I said 'sure but let's just cuddle'".

"We cuddled, I thought he was asleep, 4 o'clock in the morning I couldn't sleep and I said 'I think I love you and you're about to change my life'".

Colman's story was met with a roar of applause as he revealed they were coming up to 19 years together.

Dakota said: "you are like the most magical creature on the planet!" in awe of the adorable meet cute story which had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Fans on X/Twitter couldn't help but express their adoration for Colman and his story.

"Omg the story of how Colman Domingo met his husband is just so incredible and precious", one person wrote. They added: "This makes me believe in true love fr".

Another person said: "soulmates do exist!"