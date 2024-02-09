Pose star Cecilia Gentili dies aged 52: tributes pour in from the likes of Dominique Jackson and Sara Ramirez

Cecilia Gentili, star of FX's award winning show Pose, has died aged 52 years old.

The actress's death was announced on Tuesday in an Instagram post, which read: "Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit."

The post continued: "Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity. We will be sharing more updates about services and what is to come in the following days."

"At this time, we’re asking for privacy, time, and space to grieve", the statement signed off.

LGBTQ+ organisation GLAAD released a separate statement confirming her passing, calling her "a pillar in the trans community" and a "dedicated advocate". According to the charity, Cecilia had "just celebrated her 52nd birthday, surrounded by friends, loved ones, and community".

Cecilia was perhaps best known for playing the role of Miss Orlando in Pose, a show celebrating New York City's ball culture through the 1980s and 90s.

A notable activist within the trans community, the actress dedicated her life to raising awareness for HIV/AIDS, and equity for sex workers and the LGBTQ+ community. From working for the LGBT Community Center and the APICHA (originally the Asian and Pacific Islander Coalition on HIV/AIDS) Community Health Center in New York.

© Lexie Moreland Cecilia with co-star Dominique

Upon hearing about Cecilia's death, a number of celebrities and politicians paid tribute to the legendary figure.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US representative for New York's 14th congressional district, wrote: "Utterly heartbroken. Our community will never be the same without you, Cecilia. Thank you for giving us so much, relentlessly, every single day. You transformed so many lives and shined a light across Jackson Heights, Corona, and beyond. Que en paz descanse."

"I’m so sorry for this deep deep loss. I still can’t believe it. Thank you Cecilia for all of your love and energy and spirit. We love you so much and always will", said Grey's Anatomy actress Sara Ramirez.

Pose co-star Dominique Jackson posted her own tribute to the star, writing: "I am deeply saddened by your departure dear sister! Even in death you are force to be reckoned with, your legacy one of movement, love and compassion unapologetic and true. I thank you dearly for ALL the work you have done."

"You sacrificed you boldly telling your truth and living it and for that you have changed and influenced many lives and the world. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BEAUTIFUL STRONG SISTER! REST WELL! @ceciliagentili72 YOU WILL BE TRULY MISSED!" she added.

Cecilia's cause of death has yet to be announced to the public.