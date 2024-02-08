Dakota Johnson amazes in sci-fi-worthy over-the-knee boots and sheer lace bodysuit

Dakota Johnson was spotted in New York City on Wednesday personifying Madame Web in the eponymous new movie and we couldn't get enough.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 34, looked so stylish on the streets of New York City as she headed into Studio 8G at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a sci-fi-worthy look of dreams.

© Getty Dakota Johnson stepped out in NYC

Dakota paired a sheer crochet black maxi dress with a high neck that revealed a black bodysuit underneath with a pair of killer over-the-knee boots that were giving serious movie villain energy.

© Getty Dakota wore a black bodysuit under her sheer dress

The Daddio star popped on an uber-cool oversized black leather jacket that had zip and pocket details. To add a pop of colour, Dakota added a pair of red aviator sunglasses and a trendy coordinating red patent bag with a silver chain.

© Getty Dakota popped on red shades

Her hair was styled in loose blow-dried waves with her bangs that framed her face. The ultra-cool aesthetic she added a sultry smokey eye and a your-lips-but-bettter lip shade. A simple pair of drop earrings completed the look.

© Getty Dakota rocked incredible villain-esque boots

Earlier in the day she went for a major outfit swap moment and was seen out in Soho wearing a totally different look. The How To Be Single star stepped out wearing a bright red wide-leg jumpsuit with a high neck and a form-fitting torso.

© Getty Dakota rocked red

She opted for another leather jacket moment but swapped her aviator style for an oversized longline trench. She teamed the woven bag in a subdued mustard shade with a gold heavy handle that tied in nicely with her light brown platform block heels.

She exchanged her red sunglasses for a more classic tortoiseshell pair. It seems Dakota is a fan of a classic aesthetic as she rocked a timeless LBD for her recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

© Getty Dakota appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss Madame Web

The Cha Cha Real Smooth star teamed the strapless mini dress with a pair of sheer black stockings, a pair of strappy black stilettos, and an unusual black necklace with a large jewel in the centre.

© Getty Dakota attended the Madame Web photocall in all black

The actress went for a different kind of all-black aesthetic when she stepped onto the red carpet last week for the Madame Web photocall at The Ballroom of the five-star hotel Claridge’s in London. Dakota paired a black form-fitting pencil skirt with a cropped boxy blazer and a pair of pointed-toe mules.

© Getty Heidi Klum rocked Dakota's dress

It is clear that Dakota's love of a slinky black look is shared. America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum stepped onto the red carpet for the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party at Citizen News Hollywood in Los Angeles last week where she stunned in an LBD with a cut-out across the chest and a satin lapel detail around the neck.

The sultry dress was the same style that Dakota had worn in an Instagram video used to announce her hosting spot on SNL.