Courteney Cox shares epic throwback post with Jennifer Aniston in sweet tribute

Jennifer Aniston received heartwarming birthday wishes from her cherished Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, as she celebrated her 55th birthday.

Courteney took to Instagram to share a nostalgic throwback photo of the duo, complemented by a clip from their beloved 1990s sitcom that holds a special place in her heart.

In her post, Courteney humorously highlighted a memorable scene where Jennifer's character, Rachel, laments over a seashell lamp that Monica, played by Courteney, "accidentally" breaks, showcasing the unique charm Jennifer brings to her role.

Responding with affection, Jennifer playfully commented, "You BROKE IT! I love you," echoing the fondness and camaraderie shared between them.

Courteney affectionately referred to Jennifer as "Jenny Louise" in her birthday message, expressing her deep love despite the playful nickname's origin remaining a mystery.

Jennifer also marked the occasion with a reflective post, sharing a selection of photos from her illustrious career and personal milestones.

© Getty Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

She expressed gratitude for another year, punctuating her sentiments with Stanley Kunitz's poignant poem The Layers, which contemplates the journey of life and the essence of self that persists through change.

The post drew celebratory comments from a host of celebrities, including Florence Pugh, Sarah Hyland, Juliette Lewis, Jewel, and Christina Ricci, all extending their warm birthday wishes to Jennifer.

© Getty Images Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Dr. Ross Geller

The week leading up to Jennifer's birthday was also marked by a delightful reunion with David Schwimmer, her former on-screen love interest from Friends, for a Super Bowl 2024 Uber Eats commercial.

The ad humorously played on Jennifer's forgetfulness, with her failing to recognize David despite his hints about their decade-long collaboration.

© NBC Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

David's playful caption, "Had so much fun making this with whatshername," perfectly encapsulated the light-hearted and enduring bond between the Friends cast members, continuing to capture the hearts of fans around the world.

