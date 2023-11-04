Matthew Perry laid to rest – Friends co-stars attend intimate funeral

Matthew Perry was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday – and his funeral was attended by all five of his 'Friends' co-stars.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow were among 20 mourners present at the Forest Lawn cemetery near Warner Bros. Studios, which is where the hit show was filmed, according to Page Six.

Perry's mom, Suzanne Perry, his dad, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also in attendance. The service reportedly began at 3 p.m. PST and ended at 5 p.m. PST.

Following his death on October 28, the cast of 'Friends' released a joint statement in which they paid tribute to their late co-star, telling People: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

They continued: "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Matthew's family also released a statement following his passing. They said: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

The statement came courtesy of his mother, his father, and his five half-siblings through his parents' remarriages (they split up less than a year after welcoming Matthew in 1969).

Warner Bros. shared their devastation in a statement released to HELLO!: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," the studio penned.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

The actor died aged 54 in an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi at his LA home. His official cause of death has yet to be disclosed while officials await the results of toxicology tests. However, it was reported that no drugs were found at the scene.

Perry was open about his struggles with addiction and even turned his Malibu residence into a sober living facility called the Perry House, which closed in 2015.

"When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned," he told Tom Power in 2022, during an appearance on the Q With Tom Power podcast.

He added: "I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."

His wish has been honored because a foundation to help individuals dealing with addiction has now been opened in his name.

"In the spirit of Matthew Perry's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," the foundation's inaugural statement reads.

