George Stephanopoulos supported by famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, to celebrate long-awaited book release

George Stephanopoulos has a long-awaited project release to celebrate, and quite the crowd of famous friends to do so with!

Over the weekend, the Good Morning America anchor along with his wife Ali Wentworth were in Los Angeles celebrating the forthcoming release of his new book, The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis, through which he explores the history of the famed White House Situation Room, and gives insight into varying crises different US presidents have handled from the elusive command center.

The fascinating book will be officially available to the public on May 14, but stars such as Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, among others, got a fun sneak-peek.

Over the weekend, Ali took to Instagram and shared a star-studded round of photos from her and George's book celebration in Los Angeles.

She first shared a group photo featuring J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath – their daughter, singer Gracie Abrams, was also in attendance – followed by another group shot featuring Jennifer, her good friend and Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, Sean Hayes, and Amanda Anka, Jason Bateman's wife (and Paul Anka's daughter.)

Ali also shared a sweet photo cozying up with Jennifer and Courteney, plus another funny shot where she and the The Morning Show actress are mulling over the book.

"Got to celebrate 'The Situation Room' with our lovely friends in LA a few weeks before its release day. Pre-order now!" Ali – herself the author of memoir Ali's Well That Ends Well: Tales of Desperation and a Little Inspiration – wrote in the caption.

The comments section under the post quickly became as star-studded as the book party itself, with George's GMA colleague Ginger Zee writing: "Can't wait to read it," as Ali's good friend, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay added: "Congratulations. What a group!"

© Instagram The couple's daughter Elliott also made an appearance

Others followed suit with: "Wow!! Congratulations," and: "You guys are way too cool," as well as: "Sooo excited to read this book!"

© Getty George and Clinton in 1993

Prior to hosting GMA – he became co-anchor in 2009 – George served as a senior advisor to the president for policy and strategy and White House communications director to President Bill Clinton.

© Getty The news anchor in the White House briefing room

His book will cover not only moments from Clinton's time in office (presumably), but also other pivotal moments in US history from before and after, ranging from the assassination of John F. Kennedy and attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, transcripts from the aftermath of 9/11, the moments leading up to the raid that killed Osama bin Laden during the Obama administration, to even a recounting by staff inside the Situation Room during the January 6 insurrection at the capitol.

"Along with the Oval Office, no place better exemplifies the power and mystery of the Presidency than the White House Situation Room," George said in a press release last year, adding: "The decisions made in that windowless warren in the basement of the West Wing have determined the fate of Presidents and shaped the course of history. Yet relatively little has been written about it and the people who work there."

