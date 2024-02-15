American Idol star involved in fatal car accident in Kentucky – read statement

American Idol alum Alex Miller has been involved in a fatal car accident that has left one person dead.

The 20-year-old country music singer – who appeared on season 19 of the show – was not behind the wheel of either vehicle, but he was a passenger in a bus that was hit by another car on Tuesday.

"While traveling back from a vacation last night, rising Country star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car," a statement on Alex's Instagram read.

© Getty Images One man died following the collision

"Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family," the statement continued.

"No one on the bus was injured. Kentucky State Police are investigating," it concluded and was signed, "Team Alex".

Miller's manager issued another statement to People and said the accident was, "very unfortunate," adding his client is, "very sorry that the driver of the car is deceased".

© Instagram Alex's team shared a statement on Instagram

The Kentucky State Police also shared a statement on Wednesday that gave more details about the fatal crash.

The accident occurred on February 13 at approximately 10:28 pm in Rockcastle County on South Wildness Road, according to their official website.

Members of the agency’s Post 11 London unit were called to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision involving a 2004 Toyota Rav4 and a 1997 Vanhool (Tour Bus).

© Getty Images Alex was not injured in the fatal crash

The deceased driver has been identified as James M. Mcpheron, a 53-year-old male from Mount Vernon, Kentucky.

According to a preliminary report, Mcpheron "was traveling westbound on South Wildness Road when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the path of a 1997 Vanhool (Tour Bus)".

The bus was being driven by Roger D. Miller, a 43-year-old male from Lancaster, Kentucky, according to the report.

© Getty Images Alex was a contestant on season 19

"As a result of the collision, Mr. Mcpheron was transported by Rockcastle EMS to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner," the statement added.

The collision remains under investigation and is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Aron Jones.

The release added: "He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Mount Vernon Police Department, Rockcastle EMS, Mount Vernon Fire Department, and the Rockcastle County Coroner."

Before the accident, Miller revealed plans to release a new song on February 14 in an Instagram Reel from Daytona Beach, Florida.

"Hello Alex Miller Fans! I got a brand new song coming out tomorrow called Oh Odessa and y'all are gonna love it!' he captioned the post.

However, following the deadly crash, it appears he has postponed the release.

© Getty Images Alex impressed judges with his audition

Miller appeared on American Idol in 2021 when he was 17 years old. He impressed judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, with an original called I'm Over You, So Get Over Me.

Despite making it through the initial audition round, he was eliminated just before the Top 24.

This is not the first tragedy involving a season 19 alum. In 2022, runner-up Willie Spence was killed when his Jeep collided with a parked tractor-trailer in Tennessee.