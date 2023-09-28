Katy Perry announces major career news away from American Idol

Away from the limelight of American Idol, pop sensation Katy Perry has unveiled exciting news about her new venture in the realm of animation.

Katy, widely recognized for her eclectic and vibrant style, is set to join the voice cast of the internationally acclaimed children’s animated series, Peppa Pig, produced by Hasbro.

The popular series is preparing to commemorate its 20th anniversary next year, bringing joy to young audiences with fresh and engaging content.

Katy will grace the series with her voice in a special guest role for one episode of the Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, a 3-part series slated to premiere in the spring of 2024.

© Getty Images Katy Perry announces new venture

In this anticipated episode, Katy will breathe life into the character of dressmaker Ms. Leopard.

Her character will play a pivotal role in orchestrating the preparations for the groundbreaking wedding of Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow—marking the first-ever wedding ceremony in the series' two-decade-long journey.

© Getty Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2019

This involvement in Peppa Pig comes on the heels of Katy securing the leading voice role in the animated musical feature, Melody.

The recording of Katy’s guest voice role for Peppa Pig was finalized before the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike, ensuring no breach of strike restrictions, as clarified by the series producer.

© Photo: Getty Images Katy is an American Idol presenter

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig," exclaimed Olivier Dumont, the president of Hasbro Entertainment.

His statement revealed the excitement surrounding Katy’s addition to the iconic series, noting her alignment with the show's essence: “As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard."

© Emma McIntyre Katy Perry with partner Orlando Bloom

The upcoming anniversary of "Peppa Pig" in 2024 is marked by extensive celebrations, including a plethora of live events, merchandise, and innovative brand collaborations. Having originated as a quaint British preschool animated TV show, "Peppa Pig" has captivated young hearts in over 180 territories through its nine seasons.

The series is a regular feature on Nick Jr. in the U.S., presenting the enchanting tales of Peppa and her family—George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig.

The combination of Katy’s effervescent style and the enchanting allure of Peppa Pig promises a unique and vibrant experience for the young audience.

This association is more than just a professional collaboration for Katy Perry. Approximately a year and a half before launching her widely acclaimed Play Las Vegas residency, Katy embraced motherhood, welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with actor Orlando Bloom. The arrival of Daisy Dove coincided with the release of "Smile" (2020), Katy’s latest studio album.

In a heartwarming conversation on Good Morning America, Katy shared insights into her life post-motherhood and her artistic journey: “I haven’t put any new material out since my darling Daisy. I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it—so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”