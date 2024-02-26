Exclusive: Rachel Stevens' happiest moments: Songs, snacks and speaking her truth

For anyone who grew up in the nineties, S Club 7's music not only soundtracked your childhood, but their pop bangers Bring It All Back, Reach and S Club Party remain the ultimate mood-boosting songs to listen to when you're having a low day – who doesn't feel better after belting out the iconic chorus from Reach?

With this in mind, Rachel Stevens was the perfect person for HELLO! to talk to about the things in her own life that make her happiest, from the smells that bring her all the happy feels, to her own happy song and the moments in life that bring her most joy.

From someone who's been in the public eye for over 20 years, you might expect Rachel's happiest moments to be winning a Brit Award, securing number-one hits and performing in sold-out arenas, but the 45-year-old's most joy-filled memories are surprisingly relatable…

© Shane Taylor Rachel Stevens share what makes her happy

Read on for Rachel Steven's Happy Hitlist – we bet you'll be smiling by the end of it.

My Happy Place...

"Going out for a meal with delicious food, good company and good conversation."

My Happiest Memory...

"Finding out I was having my daughters, Amelie, 12, and Minnie, nine."

© Stephen Pover/Shutterstock Rachel's daughters Minnie and Amelie are her greatest achievement

My Happiest Song...

"Don't Stop Til You Get Enough by Michael Jackson. It gives me all the feels!"

My Happiest Scent...

"Freshly cut grass on a summer day."

My Happiest Meal...

"I’m making a conscious effort to prioritise my gut health in 2024 to support my overall wellbeing, so I love having Activia yoghurt (my favourite is strawberry) with a mixture of toppings and fruit for breakfast."

Rachel Stevens is working with Activia to launch the 'The Good Gut Guide'

My Happy Person...

"My best friend Nikki never fails to cheer me up."

My Happiest Day...

"A lie-in, followed by brunch with my family and a walk, then a shopping day with a pub lunch and watching a movie in the evening with a lovely dinner."

My Happiest Achievement...

"Having my babies. I love spending time with them, and I want to hear their opinions. I want to know what they love, what they don't love and make them feel heard."





My Happiest Holiday...

"I recently went on holiday to Portugal with my two girls. It was my first time away with just them and me and it was so special."

My Secrets to Happiness…

1. Focus on the things that make you feel good on the inside.

2. Keep the people who are good for your soul close to you.

3. Always speak your truth.

