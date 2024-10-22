Warwick Davis beams alongside daughter in first red carpet appearance since wife's death

Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis shone brightly on Monday as he stepped out to attend the 2024 Pride of Britain Awards with his daughter Annabelle.

Their glamorous outing marked Warwick's first red carpet appearance since the death of his wife Samantha who passed away earlier this year in March at the age of 53.

© Getty Images The father-daughter duo looked so chic at the Pride of Britain Awards

The father-daughter duo donned their glad rags for the special occasion, with Warwick, 54, rocking a smart velvet navy blazer, a duck egg blue shirt and black trousers.

Annabelle, 27, meanwhile, donned a double-breasted check blazer, strappy black heels, a black top and trousers and a black leather Prada handbag. She wore her raven tresses in soft waves and highlighted her features with fluttery mascara and a slick of mauve lipstick.

© Getty Images Warwick and his daughter Annabelle smiled broadly on the red carpet

Warwick and Annabelle joined a cluster of stars on the red carpet including the likes of Peter Andre and his family, Strictly stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, sports pundit Clare Balding, TV presenter Kate Garraway and This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

The actor announced that his wife Samantha had passed away in an emotional statement shared with the BBC, revealing that she'd died on 24 March.

Paying tribute to his "favourite human," the 54-year-old said: "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs."

© Getty Images Samantha Davis and Warwick Davis at the ITV Palooza! in 2018

He described her as his "most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career."

The star continued: "She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life, she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

Aside from Annabelle, the couple also shared a son, Harrison, whom they welcomed in 2003.

© Getty Images Warwick with his wife Samantha and their two children Annabelle and Harrison

The sibling duo joined their father in paying tribute to Samantha, writing: "Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers. Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives."

Samantha, who was also an actor, co-founded the dwarfism charity Little People UK which aims to help people with dwarfism and their families.

The couple crossed paths on the set of fantasy movie Willow and later tied the knot in 1991. They went on to welcome son Harrison and daughter, Annabelle.

© Getty Images Warwick described Samantha as his 'favourite human' in his moving tribute

Prior to welcoming Harrison and Annabelle, Samantha and Warwick heartbreakingly lost their first two children. They opened up about their family loss during a candid chat with adventurer Bear Grylls.

"Prior to Annabelle and Harrison we had a baby boy, Lloyd, who inherited both our conditions… and that is something that proves fatal," Warwick said.

He continued: "It's something that a baby won't survive," he added. "But Lloyd, he survived for nine days, but yeah he was beautiful… but it was a tough time. And yeah, we had a stillborn too."