Who will inherit Matthew Perry's $120- million fortune following his tragic death?

During his celebrated career, Matthew Perry amassed an incredible fortune and had an estimated networth of $120 million when he tragically died on October 28.

The Friends actor made $1 million per episode of the hit NBC sitcom in its final seasons and continued to collect lucrative residuals for re-runs in the years that followed - which will continue after his death.

He also had an impressive property portfolio and made money from buying and selling houses, in addition to creating a number of box office hits.

But what happens in the aftermath of the star's death and who will become the beneficiary of his estate?

WATCH: Matthew Perry dead at 54

Did Matthew Perry have any children?

Since Matthew was single and never had children, he had no wife or kids to name in his will.

That being said, he was a beloved family man and was incredibly close to mom, Suzanne Perry, his stepfather, Keith Morrison, and his dad John Bennett Perry.

He was also one of five half-siblings and had a large Canadian-American family.

© Denise Truscello Matthew did not have any children

Did Matthew Perry have a will?

It is not publicly known if Matthew had a will but with a substantial fortune such as his, it is most likely he did.

It is also entirely possible that he would have left his wealth to his parents in the absence of a wife or children.

He would have swapped his wealth for sobriety

Matthew's lengthy struggles with alcohol and drug addiction were well documented in the latter years of his life and while he was forever grateful for the fame he found on Friends, he said he would have swapped it for sobriety.

© NBC Matthew made a fortune from his years on Friends

"The fact that I would trade it all to not have this disease is true," he told People. "But I don’t belittle how fun the experience has been on Friends. And the money was amazing. Just the creative experience of being on the show probably saved my life.

"When you’re making a million dollars a week, you can’t drink the 37th drink. You have to go home and go to sleep. That was the greatest job in the world."

© L. Cohen Matthew with his dad John Bennett Perry

Matthew spent $9 million on rehab

His addiction cost him his health and also a significant portion of his wealth as he told The New York Times: "I've probably spent $9m or something trying to get sober".

Matthew battled to recover and had stints in 15 rehabs over the years and went to more than 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Matthew Perry's sober-living house

For two years, between 2013 and 2015, Matthew turned his Malibu mansion into a sober-living house for men. The Perry House helped addicts by offering holistic treatments to aid them in recovery.

Tributes have poured in for the adored star

Sadly, he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time: "That was a Malibu beach house, and it was too expensive to run and the business didn’t really work."

Not that he didn't want to continue helping people. Before he died, he was reportedly setting up a foundation to assist people dealing with substance abuse-related problems.

His philanthropic ventures were commended and he was involved in numerous charities until his death, many of which may also benefit from the fortune he left behind.

© NBC His Friends co-stars released a statement revealing their devastation over Matthew's death

How Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered

"When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends," he wrote in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. "And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web.

"But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.