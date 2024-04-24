Zoe Ball inundated with support as she announces mother's death weeks after revealing cancer news

Zoe Ball announced the sad news that her mother Julia has died after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Radio 2 DJ, 53, told listeners earlier this week that her mother had been transferred to hospice care, dedicating a Bon Jovi song to the paramedics who helped her. She then revealed early on Wednesday morning that sadly Julia had died and shared a touching tribute to her on social media.

It read: "Sleep tight dear Mama. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts. we are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. your grace & your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us."

The words were written alongside a beautiful photo of a young Julia, sitting on a bridge. The likeness to her daughter Zoe is uncanny in the image.

The radio presenter was inundated with messages from her friends and family. Gaby Roslin, who has been filling in for Zoe on her radio show, was one of the first to send her condolences. "Oh my darling Zoe sending you love always. I am so so sorry. Love you dearly," she wrote alongside two red love heart emojis.

Julia was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Russell T Davies, Tom Allen, and Dr Zoe Williams also shared kind words in the comments.

Zoe's son Woody also shared a touching tribute to his grandmother. He wrote: " Today I say goodbye to Granny J, thank you for being a wonderful woman. The only person who always sent me a valentines card. I know you’re with Rick now, give him a hug from me. I know he said once when you were panicking in a helicopter over the Jungle ‘If you get lost, follow the river!’ You’ll find him at the end x," alongside a sweet family photo.

Woody shared a touching photo alongside his grandmother

The news of Julia's death came six weeks after she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March.

Zoe shared details of her mother's diagnosis on Instagram, alongside a photo of Julia surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Zoe announced Julia's cancer diagnosis with a touching family photo

"Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with Cancer," Zoe penned. " As many of you know from experience, these are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave.

"My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum. Thank you. Gratitude to our families & our extended family & friends at home & at work for their support at this time."

Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly. I'm trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. Thanks to Gaby for stepping in. Lots of love."