Billie Lourd honors late mother Carrie Fisher on seven-year anniversary of her death in heart rendering post

Billie Lourd, on the seventh anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher's passing, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Carrie, renowned for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga, passed away at 60 on December 27, 2016, following a heart attack.

Billie's post reflected her ongoing journey through grief and the profound impact of her mother's legacy on her life.

Accompanying her emotional message, Billie posted a beachside photo with her late mother. She wrote: "It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who’s counting?? Me I guess?) Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief."

The tragic loss of Carrie was compounded by the death of Billie's grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, the celebrated "Singin' in the Rain" star, who passed away from a stroke the day after Carrie, as she was planning her daughter's memorial.

© Instagram Billie with Carrie

Billie opened up about the complex emotions she's faced since losing her mother: "Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once." This year, however, she expressed feeling 'griefull' - a blend of grief and gratitude.

She reflected on how grief has deepened her appreciation for life, saying, "Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last."

© Getty Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Billie Catherine Lourd

Billie, who has since welcomed two children with her husband Austen Rydell, shared a poignant moment with her daughter: "Today I was holding my daughter while she was napping in my arms and my eyes welled up with tears of joy. I felt my mom's presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day."

She often talks to her children about Carrie, telling her son that "she lives in the stars - and she damn sure makes my life sparkle."

© Getty Billie Lourd attends the ceremony for Carrie Fisher being honored posthumously

Billie's experience of motherhood intertwines with her memories of Carrie, as she continues to honor her mother's spirit in her family life.

Billie also extended empathy and support to others experiencing loss: "Sending my love to all my griefers out there. And hoping everyone can feel a little sparkle of griefull among all the feelings grief inevitably brings."

Earlier in the year, Billie celebrated her mother's legacy by attending a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where Carrie was posthumously awarded a star.

© Getty Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas

During her speech, Billie expressed her deep connection to Leia and the Star Wars universe, saying, "Mama, you've made it. My mom died six-and-a-half years ago, and ever since, I've fallen deeply in love with Leia and the entire Star Wars universe."

Reflecting on her family's growth and the absence of her mother, Billie shared her sadness that Carrie never met her spouse and children.

"Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.