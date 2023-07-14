BBC presenter Zoe Ball shares new health woe at 52

Zoe Ball spoke candidly about her menopause symptoms live on air this week, during a chat with musician Billy Joel.

The 74-year-old music icon joked he no longer liked to look in the mirror due to his age and Zoe quipped that she struggles in that department too, commenting: "My eyesight has gone with menopause, I can't see myself, it's great."

Loss of eyesight in menopause is a common symptom, with changes in hormone levels meaning eyes can become dry, with changes in vision a possibility too. According to the Society for Women’s Health Research, around 61 percent of menopausal people suffer from dry, itchy eyes.

Along with many other women in the public eye, Zoe has spoken several times about her menopause experience, which began when she was 46.

In 2021, she told The Observer about a time she felt a hot flush coming on while interviewing Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: "So the interview was going great, but suddenly I could feel it coming.

"This great heat. It's kinda damp as well, and you go quite red. My glasses were steaming up and sliding down my nose in this great heat, in this tiny room.

"And I could see Al Pacino looking at me sort of willing me to get to the end of the question, which had no point to it by now, since I was on fire."

Zoe has spoken about the emotional side effects of menopause too, sharing in 2020 that she had experienced a range of emotions during a chat with actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

"There's 'meno madness', you get rage, you get sobbing, you get heat, you get terrible anxiety, you pile on the hormonal pounds - just stop me on the list here," she lamented.

Another menopause trouble Zoe has spoken about is water retention, which causes swollen legs.

Water retention can make sufferers feel sluggish, stiff and bloated, as well as uncomfortable and irritable.

Taking to Instagram to share her water retention struggles, Zoe wrote: "Been struggling this past year with my menopause weight gain and water retention and all sorts.

"Trying to jumpstart a healthier routine. Have been learning lots about supplements and teas and diet and ways to combat menopause madness - will keep sharing any good finds... "

