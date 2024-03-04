Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith suffers heartbreaking loss just weeks after welcoming second child

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner took to social media to share that she had lost a beloved member of her family.

The actress, 36, shared on her Instagram Stories many memories with her "mema," presumably her grandmother, who had passed away after living a long and storied life.

Meredith paid a sweet tribute to her late grandmother, sharing side-by-side photographs of her and writing: "My beloved Mema, the daughter of a coal miner.

"Rose from poverty in West Virginia, ended up starring in her own radio show, 'Jeanette, Sweetheart of the Valley'. Hers was a triumphant story, one with many twists and turns. Cute as hell, whip smart, and deeply witty up till the end."

Deeming her a "forever inspiration," she ended with: "I'll always love you, rest in peace," and included more throwback photos, including one with her father Ron Hagner as a young boy.

Meredith added a recent video of her Mema in Florida, where she had been visiting while working nearby, and recalled: "A little over a year ago, while shooting a particularly special job in Florida, I had the gift of living within driving distance to Mema and George.

"I took them solo with my baby on a vacation to a fancy hotel. I'm so grateful I did, both passed away within the next year. It was a time I will treasure forever," she continued, touching adding: "George is blind and had never seen Mema, a great love story."

Just weeks before her passing, Meredith and her husband Wyatt Russell, 37, welcomed their second child, a little brother for their son Buddy Prine Russell, who is now three years old. Boone became the eighth addition to the ever-growing Hawn-Russell clan, including three of Kate Hudson's children and three of Oliver Hudson's own.

On February 13, the couple welcomed their son Boone, and Meredith wrote on Instagram alongside the first picture of their newborn: "Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing."

Over the holidays, Buddy turned three, and during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers with his dad Kurt, Wyatt dissected the dichotomy of celebrating Christmas and their son's birthday at the same time, and why it often doesn't go the way they planned.

"We do Christmas, 25th – we wake up, we do the Christmas. It's nuts. It's a disaster most of the day. It's great most of the day," he explained.

However, when it came time to get ready for Buddy's birthday, the day after Christmas, it seemed like their toddler was just as disinterested as his parents. "[He] goes to sleep, wakes up. Mer and I are like, 'Buddy, it's your birthday!' Like, 'Gotta get excited.'

"And he goes – and he's three – he goes, 'Ugh! Not now!'"

As they broke down laughing, the former ice hockey player added: "We're like, 'You got it! That's the right answer! You're learning well.' Like, no one wants to celebrate your birthday."

