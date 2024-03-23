Amy Dowden, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more lead tributes after Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer in a moving personal video message that was released on Friday.

Princess Kate, 42, who is currently in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy, addressed her diagnosis in the video. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said.

Since the news was announced, well wishes for the Princess of Wales have poured in, with many famous faces sharing their kind words for the royal family.

Amy Dowden

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amy revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2023

Strictly's Amy Dowden shared a heartfelt message with her Instagram followers after the news of Princess Kate's diagnosis was announced. The subject is close to home for Amy, who bravely shared her breast cancer diagnosis in 2023.

"The news has personally hit me hard, thinking so much about our Princess! Cancer doesn’t discriminate. There’s no textbook, right or wrong way to deal with a diagnosis and treatment. It’s personal and I really hope all can #bekind and support our Princess. I was lucky enough to meet The Princess of Wales during my treatment who was so kind, supportive and generous of time. Sending all my well wishes with treatment ahead and as always to all those affected by cancer."

Speaking on her own diagnosis in 2023, Amy told HELLO! "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," She said. "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

Last month, Amy, 32, shared a positive update following her treatment, revealing there is "no evidence of disease".

Dame Kelly Holmes

© Kate Green Dame Kelly Holmes spoke to HELLO! at the Inspiration Awards for Women

Speaking with HELLO! at The Inspiration Awards for Women on Friday, former Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes shared her well wishes for Kate, urging people to respect the royal's privacy.

"I just want people to leave her alone now. We all knew that something must have been wrong. The family is going through turmoil. I lost my mother to cancer and it’s one of the worst impacts of your life. For her to have to share that because we’re so damn intrusive, it’s hard. It’s come out now and now we need to let her heal."

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Chicago star Catherine Zeta-Jones was also among the stars to share their support for Princess Kate on social media, sharing a photo of the royal on Instagram with the caption: "Wales and the World is with you [heart emoji. HRH Princess of Wales. Love you always."

In 2010, it was announced that Catherine's husband Michael Douglas had been diagnosed with throat cancer (later revealed to be tongue cancer). At the time, Catherine revealed that she was a "mess" following the news.

Dame Joan Collins

After receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Inspiration Awards for Women, Dame Joan Collins paid tribute to the "inspirational" Princess of Wales.

Rachel Riley

© Kate Green Rachel wished Princess Kate her best wishes at the Inspiration Awards for Women

Soon after the news of Princess Kate's diagnosis broke, Countdown's Rachel Riley told HELLO!: "It's really sad that she's forced to make a public announcement. It's a horrible and sad and scary time, I've got a very good friend who is going through cancer treatment at the moment, especially when you've got young children it's very scary. Just all the best wishes to her. Everyone can leave her in peace now so get her treatment and recover."

Meg Bellamy

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Meg played Princess Kate in The Crown

Meg Bellamy, who played Princess Kate in Netflix's The Crown, took to her Instagram Stories to wish the royal family her well-wishes.

The actress wrote: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and her family at this incredibly difficult time. I feel that to continue to display such strength amidst her circumstances is a testament to Catherine's remarkable character. Wishing Catherine a speedy recovery."

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway shared a touching message with her Instagram followers as she offered her love and support for the Princess of Wales and the rest of the royal family.

The Good Morning Britain host, who has also had a difficult year with the sad death of her husband Derek Draper who passed away in January, wrote: "So brave of Catherine HRH Princess of Wales to share the tough heartbreaking news of what she has been going through and how she has been trying to reassure her children and keep a sense of safety around them when all their world has been rocked.

Sending love and support to her and her beloved family and to all facing terrifying challenges on this beautiful spring morning. Know you are loved and not alone, even though, whoever you are, it can feel like it."

Sadiq Khan

© Chris Jackson The Mayor of London said that Kate's diagnosis will raise awareness of cancer

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan shared his support on X for the Princess of Wales, whilst prompting members of the public to be aware of possible symptoms.

"On behalf of Londoners, I wish the Princess of Wales a swift recovery as she undergoes treatment. My thoughts are with her & her family."

“Cancer has an impact on so many of us – & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked.”

Giovanna Fletcher

© Dave Benett Giovanna shared her thoughts on the previous speculation surrounding the Princess of Wales

Host of the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast Giovanna shared a post admiring Princess Kate's "dignity, grace, and compassion".

"Words fail me. The speculation. The conspiracies. The entitlement. So much going on in her world, in her heart. So much happening that she wants to navigate carefully to protect her young children. Yet she’s forced to take time away from that because of the unnecessary noise from ‘caring’ strangers.

"The Princess of Wales has always led with dignity, grace and compassion. Working alongside her always gives the greatest lessons in how to care. How to listen. How to ‘human’.

I’m thinking of our future Queen and hope she can now be left with nothing but everyone’s good wishes as she continues her treatment and surrounds herself with the love of her family."

Myleene Klass

© Kate Green Myleene Klass was among the stars to send their love to the Princess of Wales

Resharing the personal video released by the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, former Hear'Say singer Myleene Klass wrote: "What an incredibly brave statement to personally make at such a vulnerable, frightening time for her and her family. Wishing you all love."

