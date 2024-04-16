Carrie Johnson wows in figure-flattering jeans in stunning photo from family home

Spring has sprung and for Carrie Johnson, that means she has been switching up her fabulous fashion.

On Monday, the mother-of-three, 36, gave fans a glimpse into her stunning spring wardrobe with a candid photo from inside her incredible £3.5 million Oxfordshire home, Brightwell Manor.

Carrie posed in a pair of figure-flattering white jeans that were adorned with daisies and peace signs. She matched the denim piece with a crocheted cream top and three gold pendant necklaces in varying lengths.

Carrie looked sensational in the spring-inspired outfit

"New favourite Vinted jeans (originally from Sandro)" she penned alongside the beautiful snap. As for shoes, she slipped on a pair of nude suede heels.

Her honey-blonde tresses looked effortlessly perfect as usual, and the photo also caught a glimpse of the former media rep's flawless natural makeup which featured a pop of coral lipstick.

Carrie is a self-confessed Vinted queen and in a second photo, she shared the details of an adorable shirt she bought for her eldest son Wilfred, three.

Carrie revealed she bought Wilfred an adorable dinosaur shirt

The navy blue number was covered in blue and green dinosaurs which she revealed was the perfect choice for her son who couldn't love dinosaurs more!

"Another Vinted win," she wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to give this to my dinosaur mad son who turns four at the end of the month!"

It's safe to safe that Carrie has a knack for finding fabulous things on Vinted. Back in March, she revealed that she kitted out her three children in full skiwear using the second-hand clothing app for just £30 each when they headed on their most luxurious family holiday to La Rosiere.

As well as Wilfred, she shares, her two-year-old daughter Romy and baby Frankie with her husband, Boris Johnson, and the sibling trio couldn't have looked more sweet ready to hit their slopes in their skiing gear.

Romy had an adorable pink salopettes and jacket, meanwhile, Wilfred's outfit was red and blue, matching his baby brother who had a red skisuit.

The family holiday couldn't have looked more idyllic, and despite the picture-perfect mountain views Carrie shared, she confessed the trip wasn't for the faint of heart.

Little Romy looked so adorable in her pink ski suit

"Skiing with 3, 3 and under, is not for the faint-hearted and I did wonder if we were a bit crazy to attempt it but when I asked on here, loads of you said you’d done it and to go for it - and I’m so glad we did!

We went to La Rosiere which was amazing - particularly for little ones. La Rosiere offer private lessons from age 2 and ski school from age 3. I think that’s a bit younger than your average resort and so it was perfect for us."

Wilfred rocked a brilliant red ski suit

After sharing her little ones' outfit details, she added: "It’s definitely not easy though. Just getting the kids up the mountain, pushing Frank up in the buggy, while carrying our skis and theirs, was a proper workout.

"One lesson was totally wasted as Wilf decided to have a full on meltdown because I’d put suncream on his face! Putting ski gloves on a 2-year-old is like pinning jelly to a wall and changing nappies in the snow is interesting.

She concluded: "But seeing them grow in confidence so quickly was amazing. They might not remember it but I certainly will. One of my happiest weeks."