Dannii Minogue addresses prospect of marriage with long-term boyfriend Adrian Newman

Dannii Minogue has opened up about her long-term relationship with her partner of more than a decade, Adrian Newman.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the presenter and singer said: "He's just so great."

While her previous romances were often conducted under the media spotlight, she is happy to keep this relationship out of it.

Dannii has been in a long-term relationship with record producer Adrian Newman

Her boyfriend of more than a decade

"I haven't always been able to do it that way before because if the other person is already famous, then what can you do? But he works behind the scenes, so it's easy," she said of her boyfriend, an Australian songwriter and record producer.

Addressing the prospect of tying the knot, she added: "Marriage isn't on the cards, but we're just enjoying growing up together and spending time."

Life with teenage son Ethan

Dannii has settled into domestic life with her partner and her teenage son Ethan, 13. When she's at home, Dannii can often be found at the sidelines of a basketball court, watching Ethan play.

"He loves basketball, which is huge in Australia, and we go to games and watch it on TV."

"He towers over me now – he definitely has his dad's height and not the Minogue height, which is great," added the star, who shares Ethan with her former partner, rugby league player turned model Kris Smith.

"Ethan loves school and he's got a good set of friends, which I think is the most important thing. He loves rap music, but he's not interested in performing."

The singer is presenting new BBC show I Kissed a Girl, starting this weekend

Dannii's new show I Kissed a Girl

Later on Sunday, Dannii is back on our screens playing Cupid in BBC3's I Kissed a Girl, billed as "the UK's first dating show for girls who like girls" and a follow-up to last year's I Kissed a Boy. Filmed in Italy, she's sure it will be a big hit.

"The girls are fascinating because they haven't really been represented so much on TV," said Dannii, who also sings the show's theme tune. "When you live in London, you are used to being exposed to so much, but in some parts of the country, there is no gay bar, no scene, so where do you meet people? And then you're thrown into this beautiful summer holiday in Italy."

