TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth dies aged 36

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth has died at the age of 36, it has been announced. Her sister Lindsay shared the news via Instagram on Monday, revealing that the social media star died from unknown causes.

"As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life," she wrote. "We don't know [what] happened yet."

She continued: "So many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more. She had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories."

Uncut Gems actress and online personality Julia Fox was among those offering messages of condolences in the comments section of the post. Revealing how Kyle's death brought her to tears, she said: "I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her.

"I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she didn't suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply."

Kyle's mother Jacquie also penned an emotional message on LinkedIn. Announcing her family loss, she wrote: "This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years, and I have a devastating loss to share.

© Instagram Kyle's death was announced on Monday

"My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please."

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Kyle's fans and friends flooded her most recent post with touching tributes. Moved by her death, one wrote: "So sorry you have gone, you kept us entertained, informed and us always wanting more!" while another remarked: "You will be missed every day."

Kyle, who boasted nearly 200,000 followers on TikTok, was known for sharing videos of herself reacting to the latest entertainment news and speculating on "blind items". She was also known for using particular phrases including her signature catchphrase, "You want more? I'll give you more."