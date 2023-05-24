Tina Turner death: celebrities react, pay tribute to the beloved music legend

Stars don't get much bigger or more electric than Tina Turner. The once-in-a-lifetime singer and performer often called the Queen of Rock & Roll, whose career spanned over half a century and multiple comebacks, died Wednesday May 24 at age 83. WIth classics like "River Deep, Mountain High," "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "The Best," Tina cast a very long shadow over all of entertainment, inspiring millions of fans around the world and influencing generations of musicians and performers. It's no wonder, then, that celebrities from the world of music, movies, television and beyond flooded social media with touching tributes to the icon. Below, a collection of remembrances.

"Simply the best," wrote Sarah Jessica Parker. "RIP Ms. Turner. I loved and love you. Thank you. Godspeed. X, SJ"

Added Kelly Rowland: "Thank you Queen, for giving us your all! We Love You!! Rest in Peace Anna Mae Bullock."

Another mega girl group alum, Spice Girl Mel B, shared a very recent story of taking in Tina, the Broadway and West End musical based on Tina's life, in London this week.: "I’m truly lost for words,I was at the Tina”musical last night sitting there in total awe of her as a performer her songs her strength just her everything," Mel recalled. "I cried I sang along to every word every song,and I celebrated her fight and all her glory,the story of Anna Mae Bullock,who made her life mean something no matter the pain or the struggle,became such an icon a legend,suffering 2 decades of abuse from her then husband she did the impossible she left him she survived she got away,and gave ALL survivors like me hope,so to hear of her passing right now is beyond devastating to me personally.

Continued the pop singer, who has been open about suffering domestic abuse herself: "I’m literally at a loss for words right now,but all I can say is my mission to fight to end domestic abuse coercive control reform the justice system educate judges the MET police make sure kids understand and are taught in school what a healthy relationship is and should be is stronger than ever because of YOU,the definition of girlpower my Tina turner…. RIP

"This woman elevated it all," Rita Wilson wrote. "Talent. Joy. Grace. Class. What a legend in every way. Her music lives on. Her lessons live on. Her example lives on. Prayers to her husband and family. God bless, Tina. May her memory be eternal."

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, who's known and occasionally performed with Tina for many decades, shared a candid with the "We Don't Need Another Hero" singer. "God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones" he wrote.

