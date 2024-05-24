Bruce Springsteen gets roasted by Sir Paul McCartney as he's honored at Ivor Novello Awards

Sir Paul McCartney charmed the audience with his playful banter as he honoured Bruce Springsteen at the prestigious Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday. The legendary Beatle took to the stage to present Bruce with the highest accolade of the night—a fellowship of the songwriting academy.

In a warm yet teasing manner, Sir Paul praised Springsteen, calling him a fitting recipient, before cheekily suggesting a few other names. "I couldn't think of a more fitting recipient," he said with a twinkle in his eye. "Except maybe Bob Dylan. Or Paul Simon, or Billy Joel, or Beyoncé, or Taylor Swift. The list goes on."

Known for his quick wit, Sir Paul continued, "He's known as the American working man, but he admits he’s never worked a day in his life." Imagining Springsteen as a member of The Beatles, he joked, "When it comes to talent, he’d definitely be in the top five."

Bruce, in good spirits, embraced Sir Paul as he took the stage, his voice noticeably hoarse after a three-hour, rain-soaked concert in Sunderland the previous night.

Despite the challenging conditions, he never considered cancelling the show. "We came out last night, and I was like, 'What is this weather? Driving rain, wind roaring,'" he recounted. "But standing in front of me, in the rain, I realised: These are my people."

Reflecting on his early days in the UK, Bruce shared a humorous memory from his first trip to London in 1975.

"The airplane food was not so great, and my first thought when we landed at Heathrow was, 'Where's all the cheeseburgers?' The cheeseburgers had either been hidden or replaced by something called fish and chips. It was a little disconcerting."

He continued, "Then our next stop was the Hammersmith Odeon, where I was greeted by a huge sign announcing: 'London is finally ready for Bruce Springsteen.' And all I thought was, 'If London isn't ready for a cheeseburger, they may not be ready for me!'"

The crowd at the Ivor Novello Awards warmly received Bruce, cheering him on as he delivered a heartfelt, albeit croaky, rendition of "Thunder Road."

He is only the 27th person to receive the fellowship of the Ivors Academy, joining an illustrious group that includes Sir Elton John, Joan Armatrading, John Barry, Kate Bush, and Sir Paul himself.

This induction celebrates Bruce's monumental impact on culture. With over 140 million records sold and accolades including an Oscar, a Tony, and 20 Grammy Awards, his music has profoundly resonated with America's working class. From the raw energy of his early hits to the commercial success of Born In The USA and the introspective, political themes of his recent work, Springsteen's anthems have become the voice of a generation.

Among the audience was Elbow's Guy Garvey, a devoted fan. "He's carrying the torch for folk music in the world of rock," he told the BBC. "He's a force to be reckoned with. There's only one boss."

Sir Paul, ending his speech on a fond note, reminisced about a promise Springsteen made to join him onstage at Glastonbury—a promise he kept despite the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. "He's a lovely boy," Sir Paul laughed, capturing the spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect between the two icons.