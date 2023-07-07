5 stand-out moments from Bruce Springsteen's BST Hyde Park gig that left me dancing for joy

We all knew Bruce Springsteen had an old score to settle when he returned to London's Hyde Park for this year's British Summertime Festival. When he played here in 2012, the musician was left somewhat confused and perhaps furious after he had the power cut as he stood on stage with Paul McCartney. A decision, which didn't go down too well with the musical legends and fans alike.

11 years later, and with an audience fit for music royalty, Bruce kicked off BST Hyde Park's final weekend of shows alongside his E Street bandmates with an electric three-hour setlist. As a first-time Springsteen gig go-er, here are five moments from the lively performance that will stay in my mind forever…

Bruce Springsteen draws an A-list crowd

As I sat waiting for my plus one on a bench near the Serpentine Bar, I was surprised to hear a well-known voice close by. To my surprise, I looked up from my phone to find Roger Federer casually walking past me towards one of the entrances with a group of friends (possibly his entourage). 'Fabulous, the GOAT is also a fan,' I thought, 'I'm in good company tonight'.

Although Bruce is set to only playing two London dates this year, it was no surprise that he would draw in an A-list crowd. Other big names included Jon Bon Jovi, Stella McCartney, Kate Hudson and Bob Geldof.

Curfew jibe

After he was famously cut off on stage last time, Bruce and his band arrived on stage at around 7pm, ensuring they would have enough time to play his mammoth set in full. Towards the end of his set, the 73-year-old rocker and his long-time guitarist Steve Van Zandt couldn't help but make light of the situation.

Facing the big screen cameras, we all laughed as the pair pulled faces and poked fun at the situation. "I think it's time to go home," Bruce told Steve. "I'm telling you, if we don't go, they're going to pull the plug on us again." In full jest, he quipped, "Stuff 'em" before launching into a theatrical chorus of Glory Days.

Bruce's tribute to old friends

Before he sang Last Man Standing, Bruce slowed the set down to share the story of his friend and original bandmate from The Castiles, George Theiss, who Springsteen had played music with at just 15 years old. Having sadly lost George to cancer just five years ago, he reflected on his friend's final days. "He only had a few days left to live," he recalled as we all fell silent. "I realised that his passing would leave me as the last living member of that band of guys that got together in that house so many years ago."

Bruce added: "Death brings a certain clarity of thought and of purpose and of meaning. Death's final and lasting gift to all of us is an expanded vision of this life. Of how important it is to seize the day, whenever you can."

He dedicated the gentle version of Last Man Standing and Backstreets to his lifelong friend, the latter of which included a spoken ode. "Be good to yourself and those around you," Bruce softly advised us. The legend also paid a touching tribute to saxophonist Clarence Clemons and organist Danny Federici, who both appeared in Bruce's E Street Band.

Fan selfies

During his medley of hits, the musician stopped for selfies and even gave one young fan a special souvenir – his harmonica. Lucky, girl! A 65,000-strong audience descended to see the performance, and Bruce certainly pulled off another showstopper. "London is there anyone alive out there tonight?" he said between songs. "Because if you're alive, then I'm alive. And that's what we came here for."

Bruce's mammoth three-hour setlist in full

"Hello, London!" the superstar announced as he arrived on stage before the familiar introductory guitar riffs to No Surrender began. Hit after hit followed, both old and new, then blasted from the stage: Letter To You, Ghosts, The Promised Land, Kitty’s Back and My Hometown.

The 18-strong band, which included his guitarist Steven and saxophone player Jake Clemons – son of original member Clarence Clemons – also offered stellar cover performances of The Commodores' Nightshift and a song written with Patti Smith, Because The Night. Closing the epic three-hour set was a phenomenal encore, packed with the iconic Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark and Born To Run, as well as Bobby Jean, Glory Days and 10th Avenue Freeze-Out.

An acoustic rendition of the haunting I'll See You In My Dreams brought Thursday evening at Hyde Park to a memorable end.

Bruce will return to American Express' BST Hyde Park on Saturday for his final UK tour date.