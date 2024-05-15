The stars whose kids have regular jobs: from Bruce Springsteen's firefighter son to Tom Selleck's equestrian daughter

Over the past few years, there has been a growing obsession with 'nepo-babies' - the children of celebrities who follow in their parents' footsteps to superstardom, seemingly bypassing all the hard work that took them there.

In fact, it seems almost inevitable that if you grew up watching your parents in the limelight, you're destined for a career in entertainment too. Already, we're seeing the likes of Blue Ivy and North West take after their parents onstage, while Dakota Johnson followed her parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson into acting.

With the number of star-studded dynasties, it's easy to forget that there are a number of stars whose kids have not followed them into the limelight - but these people do exist. They may share a surname, but their jobs are incredibly different.

Here are the stars whose children opted not to enter the entertainment industry.

1/ 8 © Dimitrios Kambouris Bruce Springsteen's son Sam It seems that Bruce Springsteen's youngest son Sam was "Born To Run" into danger, as in 2020 he was sworn in as a firefighter in Jersey City. Bruce and his wife Patti Scialfa, Sam's mom, attended the ceremony and sat in the front row to watch their son enter his new role. "We're very proud. It was a long road," Bruce said of his son's achievement. "He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we're just excited for him today."

2/ 8 © Penske Media Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall's daughter Leslie Howard Her parents may have been icons of Hollywood's golden era, and she herself may have been named after a movie idol, but Leslie Howard did not follow in her parents footsteps. Instead, Lesie became a yoga instructor, married to US yoga master Erich Schiffman, and also worked as an emergency room nurse in the 1970s and 80s.

3/ 8 © David Livingston Harrison Ford's son Ben The oldest son of Harrison Ford, Ben, is a chef and restaurant owner who owns the chain Ford's Filling Station.

4/ 8 © Keystone Elizabeth Taylor's son Michael While Elizabeth Taylor's son Michael, named after his acting father, briefly dabbled in acting, he is reportedly now a sculptor, leading an incredibly private life. The 71-year-old's work is shown at the G2 Santa Fe Gallery, and he said of his sculptures: "For me, sculpting is a collaboration, a kind of improvisational journey, a conversation with stone."

5/ 8 © Cummings Archives Paul McCartney's daughter Heather Heather's parents may have been musical icons, but she's better known as a potter and artist. She showed an early interest in art, studying pottery and design at art school. Heather would then head to Mexico where she lived among the Huichol and Tarahumara groups of indigenous people, before traveling to Arizona where she stayed with her biological father Joseph Melville See Jr. She eventually returned to England to work as a potter.

6/ 8 © Paul Bruinooge Willem Dafoe's son Jack His father may be an incredibly well-respected actor, but Jack Dafoe eschewed stardom for a career in public policy research. Not much is known about the 42-year-old, but in 2008 he was listed as a Senior Policy and Research Associate for Apollo Alliance, an organization that promotes clean and sustainable living.

7/ 8 © Getty Tom Selleck's daughter Hannah 35-year-old Hannah Selleck is an equestrian who owns the Descanso Farm in Thousand Oaks, California. She credits her love of horses to having grown up on a ranch and she started lessons in Spruce Meadows, near where her father was filming a Western. With a knack for horseriding, she didn't give up after a significant leg injury in 2018 and got back to competitive horseriding soon after. Today, she breeds and trains "top quality hunter/jumper sport horses."