Meet Brian Wilson's 7 children amid Beach Boys' star's health issues and conservatorship

Beach Boys fans will undoubtedly feel anguish at the news that Brian Wilson has been diagnosed with dementia so shortly after his wife of almost 30 years, Melinda Ledbetter, passed away.

Brian has had a tumultuous relationship with parenthood, as he confessed that he was a neglectful father and husband to his older children. His ex-wife Marilyn said that he had "backed out" of raising their brood because felt he was an unfit parent and would repeat his father's mistakes.

Yet when he married Melinda, the couple adopted five kids together.

As the musician, 81, faces being placed under a second conservatorship by his family members, here is everything there is to know about Brian Wilson's six children.

© Jeff Kravitz Brian performing with daughters Wendy and Carnie

Carnie Wilson

Brian's oldest daughter, Carnie, was born April 29, 1968. Carnie has inherited her dad's musical abilities, as she started musical group Wilson Phillips with her younger sister Wendy and their childhood friend Chynna Phillips.

© Rob Kinmonth Wilson Phillips singers (L-R) Chynna Philiips, Carnie, and Wendy

The group was successful, but in 2003 Carnie attempted a solo music career - although her first single failed to gain any interest. As such she reunited Wilson Phillips in 2004.

© Jason LaVeris Carnie Wilson with her husband Rob in 2015

Carnie married musician and producer Robert Bonfiglio in 2000. Together they have daughters Lola, born in April 2005, and Luciana, born in June 2009.

While previously estranged from their father, Carnie and Wendy teamed up Brian to create an album called The Wilsons in 1997.

Wendy Wilson

Wendy is Brian's second oldest daughter, born October 16, 1969. Together with her sister Carnie, she has had a successful music career with the group Wilson Phillips.

© David Livingston Wendy Wilson, 2014

Wendy married record producer Daniel Knutson in 2002, and they share four sons: Leo Evan Knutson, born September 2003, Beau Alexander Knutson, born September 2004, and twins Will Hunter and Jesse Miles Knutson, August 2007.

His adopted children

When Brian married Melinda in 1995, the couple decided they wanted children. "We didn't get married til I was 48," Melinda explained. "We decided we would adopt."

"I was thrilled to be able to do it," Brian added.

© Jason LaVeris Brian Wilson and wife Melinda

The couple adopted five children during their 28 years of marriage: Dakota Rose, Dylan, Delanie Rae, Dash, and Daria. Not much is known about his adoptive children, although sporadically he would share photos of them on social media.

For example, upon the news that Taylor Swift had been named Time's Person of the Year, Brian shared a photo of himself and his children meeting her in 2009.

© @brianwilsonlive Instagram Brian, Melinda and their kids meet Taylor Swift

Following news that their mom Melinda had died, Brian's kids shared a personal tribute to her on his Instagram.

"It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know that our mom, Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson passed away peacefully this morning at home", they wrote in a joint statement.

© @brianwilsonlive Instagram Brian and his kids on Father's Day, 2015

"She was a force of nature and one of the strongest women you could come by. She was not only a model, our fathers savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched."

"We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us", they added. "How to take care of the person next to you without expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride."

They signed off the post: "We love you mom. Give Grandma Rose and Pa our love."