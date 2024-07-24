Miranda Lambert releases new single, divorce anthem Alimony, as she surprises fans with album news

Miranda Lambert has released details of her upcoming album Postcards From Texas – and the third single is a rip-roaring divorce anthem called "Alimony".

"I called that lawyer up in Dallas, the one who’s livin’ in that palace / So I know he’s good at winnin’, if you think there’s somethin’ that you’re missin’…" she croons on the pre-chorus before the chorus quips on the words alimony and the Alamo: "If you’re gonna leave me in San Antone, remember the alimony."

"My parents were private investigators in Dallas, Texas who worked a ton of divorce cases in highfalutin parts of town, so this wasn’t hard to write. I’d heard about it my whole life," said Miranda, who is happily married to husband Brendan McLoughlin.

"We used every Texas metaphor we could come up with on purpose; we wanted to take something kind of shitty and put some humor back in it. I mean, the guy gets out pretty easy if all he does is move back in with his mom," added Miranda.

Her new album Postcards From Texas is her ninth studio album, and sees her working with Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Jon Randall. It is her first album since 2022's Palomino; she already released 'Wranglers' and 'Damnit Randy,' which she wrote with husband.

© James Macari Single cover for Miranda Lambert's Alimony

The song talks about a relationship turned sour, with Miranda singing: "Well, dammit, Randy, did you ever hear me at all?/You were standin' bone dry in the middle of a waterfall/You were livin' in the dark, but you couldn't see the light of day/We were picture perfect, but you couldn't put it in a frame".

It was released just weeks before a video of Brendan, a former New York policeman, was captured on video dancing with other women at Miranda's Nashville bar Casa Rosa.

© John Shearer Miranda and Brendan wed in 2019

Brendan met Miranda just two months before the pair tied the knot in January 2019.

"We didn't date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other," she told Sirius XM of the couple moving to Tennessee after their wedding. "It was just us two with no distraction at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong."

Miranda was previously married to country star Blake Shelton from 2011 until they split in 2015. He is now married to his The Voice co-star and No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani.