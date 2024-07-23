Lainey Wilson's pants split live on stage — and she has the best reaction

Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson almost gave fans "real show" on Sunday July 21, when her pants split live on stage.

The 32-year-old was performing at the Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan when her team alerted her to the fact, and she quickly left the stage to change.

"Y'all just about got a real show," she quipped as she returned to the stage in a new pair of jeans. "A real show!"

© Scott Legato Lainey Wilson performs on Day 2 of 2024 Faster Horses Music Festival at Michigan International Speedway on July 20, 2024 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Several videos posted on TiKTok revealed the moment, as she continued: "You can't make that up! I'd have never known had my people back here not seen it. There's a first time for everything, and I'm glad it was y'all that I split my pants wide open in front of."

A day later, the singer shared another video of her performing squats in tan pants, as she overlaid the words: "Adding this into my routine before a show so my britches don't rip like they did last night at faster horses."

Lainey is known for her love of bell-bottom pants, naming her fourth studio album Bell Bottom Country, a nod to her fashion sense. The album shot her into the limelight and won Best Country Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Album of the Year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, and Album of the Year at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Her fifth album will be released in August 2024.

© Paramount Lainey Wilson in Yellowstone

She has also branched out into acting, taking on a stint in Yellowstone as Abby in season five. It is unclear if she will return, but she previously told HELLO! that her next goal was to "act more".

"This was my first acting gig. I absolutely want to just keep stepping outside of my comfort zone," she said in 2023.

"Being able to be a musician on the show kind of gave me a little bit of that [comfortability], 'Okay, I'm still in my element type thing'. I found a lot of similarities."

Costars included Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner and Ian Cohen ,and Lainey acknowledged that she was "pretty dang lucky to be able to be there around those folks who know exactly what they're doing. And they did help guide me and made me feel comfortable."