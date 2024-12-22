7 of Pink's cutest family photos with her husband Carey and 2 kids

It is an extra special holiday season for Pink and her family.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer is finally enjoying some downtime, after her recent Summer Carnival tour came to an end after 17 months, 131 shows, 98 cities, and 15 countries.

Plus, it was an extra busy time for her family, as her husband Carey Hart, in between being a dad and tagging along across the world for the tour, took a weeks-long break to film the third season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, for which contestants had to spend several weeks away from their homes earlier this year without sharing any details about why.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and Carey, a former professional motorcycle driver, have been married since 2006, and share two kids together, daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, who will be eight years old later this month.

See some of the cutest photos of the family below.

1/ 7 © Instagram Early days Pink and Carey have been married since 2006

2/ 7 © Instagram Adventure buddies The couple recently did a motorcycle road trip

3/ 7 © Getty Doting parents They first became parents in 2011 when they welcomed daughter Willow

4/ 7 © SAUL LOEB Taking after mom Willow has taken to the stage alongside her mom several times

5/ 7 © Instagram Little drummer boy Jameson recently made his drumming debut on stage during one of his mom's last tour stops

6/ 7 © Instagram Halloweeners The family goes all out for trick or treating