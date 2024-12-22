Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 of Pink's cutest family photos with her husband Carey and 2 kids
Pink in a black dress with her husband Carey Hart © Rob Kim

The "So What" singer has been married to the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test since 2006

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
It is an extra special holiday season for Pink and her family.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer is finally enjoying some downtime, after her recent Summer Carnival tour came to an end after 17 months, 131 shows, 98 cities, and 15 countries.

Plus, it was an extra busy time for her family, as her husband Carey Hart, in between being a dad and tagging along across the world for the tour, took a weeks-long break to film the third season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, for which contestants had to spend several weeks away from their homes earlier this year without sharing any details about why.

WATCH: Inside Pink's family home

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and Carey, a former professional motorcycle driver, have been married since 2006, and share two kids together, daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, who will be eight years old later this month.

See some of the cutest photos of the family below.

1/7

Throwback photo of Pink and her husband Carey Hart that she shared on Instagram in honor of his 49th birthday on July 17, 2024© Instagram

Early days

Pink and Carey have been married since 2006

2/7

Photo shared by Pink's husband Carey Hart on Instagram October 2024 of a recent motorcycle weekend getaway they enjoyed© Instagram

Adventure buddies

The couple recently did a motorcycle road trip

3/7

Willow Sage Hart and Pink at the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner held at a private residence on April 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Doting parents

They first became parents in 2011 when they welcomed daughter Willow

4/7

Pink and Willow twin in matching outfits© SAUL LOEB

Taking after mom

Willow has taken to the stage alongside her mom several times

5/7

Photo shared by Pink's husband Carey Hart of her last Summer Carnival tour show, during which their son Jameson made his drumming debut© Instagram

Little drummer boy

Jameson recently made his drumming debut on stage during one of his mom's last tour stops

6/7

Pink, Carey Hart and their two children outside their home in Santa Barbara© Instagram

Halloweeners

The family goes all out for trick or treating

7/7

Pink and Carey Heart with their two children© Tommaso Boddi

The Hart-Moores

The family in 2022

