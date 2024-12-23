Larry Lamb's famous family – from TV presenter son to actress ex-partner

Larry Lamb is always on our screens around Christmas and he will be returning this year for the final episode of Gavin & Stacey.

However, Larry isn't the only person in his family who has managed to achieve fame, with his son, George Lamb becoming a famous television presenter. Larry has also dated fellow celebrities, including actress Clare Burt.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Larry Lamb opens up about the possibility of a Gavin & Stacey movie

Here's everything you need to know about Larry's famous family…

George Lamb

Larry has been married three times and with his second wife, Linda, he welcomed son George. George, 44, has followed his father into the world of show business, with his career starting on BBC Radio 6 back in 2007.

The star entered the television world in the same year, when he presented Celebrity Scissorhands, which saw celebrities attempt to cut people's hair in order to raise money for charity.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images George became a famous presenter

He has also presented shows including The Bank Job, Big Brother's Little Brother and Celebs in Solitary. In 2010, he appeared alongside his dad for EastEnders Live: The Aftermath, which resolved the story of who murdered Larry's character of Archie Mitchell in the long-running soap opera.

George has seemingly stepped back from his media career and co-founded Wildfarmed, which promotes regenerative agriculture alongside his close friend, Andy Cato. The pair made a cameo appearance on Clarkson's Farm in their roles.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images George and Andy now run a sustainable farming business

Speaking to The Sun about the venture, the star explained: "Like everything, when you're starting a business it's tiring and it's tough - there's long hours and some days you think 'will I make it'. Particularly when you're trying to do something that's really pioneering and you're biting off a lot what we're doing and there's no real playbook for us to follow."

Clare Burt

Larry was in a relationship with actress Clare Burt for 20 years, with the couple welcoming two daughters, Eloise and Eva, before they called it quits in 2016.

© Gareth Cattermole Larry and Clare dated for two decades and welcomed two daughters

Like Larry, Clare is in the acting world and one of her most notable roles being Anne Bentley in The Bill, with the star staying with the programme from 1989 to 2005. Clare also has credits in Holby City, The Salisbury Poisonings and The Diplomat.

Despite the longevity of their relationship, Larry and Clare secretly split, with the news only being revealed when it was confirmed that Larry was now dating Marie Victorine, the great-granddaughter of French novelist Victor Hugo.