Chrissy Teigen bewilders fans as she reveals the celebrity daughter Esti is 'mysteriously' obsessed with

As children of celebrities, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend kids come across tons of them, and lately one of them has developed a particular affinity for quite the unexpected man.

Over the weekend, the cookbook author revealed that her daughter Esti, who is a year old, had grown "mysteriously" obsessed with none other than former wrestler and actor John Cena.

In addition to Esti, she and the The Voice judge, who she married in 2013, are also parents to Luna, eight, Miles, six, and Wren, also one, who she welcomed via surrogacy six months after welcoming Esti; in 2020, they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant with him.

WATCH: Meet Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's adorable children

Chrissy took to Instagram this week and shared a hilarious compilation documenting little Esti's recent obsession, and how she has given in by purchasing John Cena action dolls.

In the first video, Esti is seen holding up a plastic package of a John Cena doll, and asked by her mom who it is, she excitedly replies: "John Cena," and asks her mom to open it.

The doting mom shared more videos of Esti playing with the dolls, petting one of their dogs with them, plus even trying to put Chrissy's engagement ring on the doll.

"A few months ago, Esti mysteriously became obsessed with John Cena," Chrissy shared in her caption, before adding: "So I got her more John Cena's and now she can’t do anything without a John Cena."

© Instagram Esti was born on January 13, 2024

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section over the post and rave over the hilarious development, with one writing: "Omg they have to meet now," as others followed suit with: "Imagine her seeing him in real life. It'll be hit or miss. Like kids meeting their favorite characters at Disney," and: "She has good taste," as well as: "When she meets the real John Cena you have to post it!! That will be classic."

© Instagram Her younger brother Wren arrived via surrogacy some months later

Chrissy often shared glimpses into her and John's home life, and candid videos and updates of their four kids.

© Stefanie Keenan Chrissy with three of her kids

Among recent ones was a round of photos documenting their latest activities at home; she started off with a photo of her girls, with Luna smiling ear-to-ear posing cheek-to-cheek with her little sister Esti, followed by a video of Esti playing with fake fall leaves, and another photo of Luna surrounded by plush animals galore.

© Getty She and John have been married since 2013

More photos followed of Miles on a sports field, one of Esti and Wren playing with a vat of oatmeal, Miles posing with his dad John, and one of Wren fast asleep on his mom's chest.

"House is alivvvve!" Chrissy wrote in her caption, adding: "Alphabets and counting, big kids being big and becoming funny little humans. It's a lot but it's perfect."