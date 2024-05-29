Nicole Kidman's big news as heartfelt interview resurfaces

Nicole Kidman, one of Hollywood’s most cherished Australian exports, continues to capture hearts with her enduring love for her homeland.

Despite her busy life in Tennessee with her rocker husband Keith Urban and their daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, Nicole’s bond with Australia remains unbreakable, with the family often making trips back Down Under.

It's no surprise that Nicole has been recently listed among Australia's "Top Ten Cultural Icons," a testament to her lasting impact on the country's cultural landscape.

This news comes after a heartfelt interview from 2001 on The Ray Martin Show, where Nicole shared what continually draws her back to her roots resurfaced online. Appearing alongside Australian icons Jimmy Barnes and Jack Thompson, she reflected on the unique allure of her homeland.

"It’s where I grew up, it’s my childhood," Nicole began, her voice filled with nostalgia. "It’s the trees, it’s the humour... I mean there’s so much about Australia that’s so unique." She went on to express how the distance from the rest of the world adds to Australia's charm.

"When you're a teenager, you go, 'I want to see Europe, I want to see America, I want to get out there, I want to see it'. Well now I'm saying, 'I've seen it, I want to go home'. There's just everything here that you need."

© Getty Nicole Kidman with her Aussie sister Antonia Kidman and daughter Sybella

During the interview, journalist Ray Martin touched upon Nicole’s desire to raise her children in Australia. While this dream was partly realized, the family ultimately settled in Tennessee when Sunday and Faith were young. Despite this, Nicole’s affection for Australia has evidently influenced her daughters.

In a conversation with People in 2016, Nicole revealed that her daughters had adopted a charming mix of accents.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman

"My daughters are Nashvillians! They have a southern drawl," she shared with a smile. "They have some Aussie. They have an unusual mix. They're hybrids."

Though they are based in Nashville, known as the heart of country music, Nicole and Keith have also invested in maintaining strong ties to Australia.

The couple reportedly owns several apartments in the harbourside suburb of Milsons Point in New South Wales, ensuring they always have a place to call home when visiting.

© Gilbert Flores Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala

Nicole’s love for Australia is evident not only in her personal life but also in her professional choices.

She has often returned to her roots, starring in Australian films and working on projects that highlight the beauty and culture of her homeland. Her role in the acclaimed series Big Little Lies, though set in Monterey, California, saw her bringing a touch of Australian authenticity to her character, Celeste Wright.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (L-R) Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, and Nicole Kidman

Her dedication to her craft and her ability to balance an international career with a deep connection to her home country make Nicole a beloved figure both in Australia and around the world.

Her story is one of a remarkable journey from the suburbs of Sydney to the glittering lights of Hollywood, always with a piece of Australia close to her heart.

In her own words, Australia is not just a place, but a feeling—a sentiment that resonates with many expats and travelers. "There's just everything here that you need," Nicole concluded in her interview with Ray Martin, capturing the essence of why Australia remains such a vital part of her identity.